Transnet leadership exodus: 'Parallels with Eskom can't be ignored'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Trade and Transport Corridor consultant, Barbara Mommen.
The CEO of Transnet's Freight Rail division (TFR) has become the latest top executive to resign from the embattled state-owned rail and ports company.
Siza Mzimela's announcement comes days after both Transnet Group CEO Portia Derby and CFO Nonkululeko Dlamini said they were stepping down.
RELATED: Transnet, TFR CEOs lose political cover: ‘They CLEARLY weren't on top of things’
Transnet has appointed Russel Baatjies (fmr Managing Executive for the Cape Corridor) in an acting capacity with effect from 1 November and says a recruitment process for a permanent Chief Executive is underway.
[Media Statement] @ReliableTFR Chief Executive, Ms Sizakele Mzimela, will be leaving the company at the end of October 2023. Ms Mzimela joined TFR - the biggest operating division of Transnet - in April 2020.' Transnet SOC Ltd (@follow_transnet) October 5, 2023
Transnet has appointed Russell Baatjies as acting TFR CE with effect… pic.twitter.com/XNGDRyAbju
The leadership exodus comes amid vociferous complaints about a continued deterioration in Transnet's services.
RELATED: Transnet hits back over R50bn lost mining revenue claim from Minerals Council
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Barbara Mommen, a Trade and Transport Corridor consultant.
Some of my colleagues are saying it's three years too late, which is really sad because the losses to industry and to businesses generally over the last three years with the decline of service in Transnet - both rail and ports - has been significant.Barbara Mommen, Trade and Transport Corridor consultant
Mommen says blame is due at all levels of the logistics company, from the board to the CEO to senior management.
It is even more complex than that, she adds.
Even at middle and junior management levels, quite simply we've seen that people do not have sufficient experience to deal with the kind of crisis they've had over the past five years... This is not a new problem - the rail service has deteriorated over the last five years, but the last three years have been significant.Barbara Mommen, Trade and Transport Corridor consultant
The big question is where Transnet goes from here.
Rightly or wrongly, she says, the parallels with Eskom can't be ignored.
I think the kind of challenge that will be faced by new management will in fact be as difficult... Whoever takes over will have to be really smart, and bulletproof.Barbara Mommen, Trade and Transport Corridor consultant
This means that there has to be some sort of really rapid response taken by government... If one looks at the March 31st losses of R5.7 billion... we're now sitting in October - why was that not dealt with in March?Barbara Mommen, Trade and Transport Corridor consultant
That's partly one of our problems, that our government has been very slow to act on any of these issues simply because of, and I have to say it, cadre deployment. It's not that I think the people in Transnet can't do their jobs; I think that a lot of them are hamstrung by the kinds of executive decisions that have been made.Barbara Mommen, Trade and Transport Corridor consultant
Scroll up to listen to Mommen's analysis
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Transnet leadership exodus: 'Parallels with Eskom can't be ignored'
More from Business
SA shoppers hit with egg limits as avian flu outbreak bites
South Africa is currently grappling with an outbreak of a high-pathogenic avian influenza, a bird flu which spreads rapidly in an infected flock, causing a high death rate.Read More
Why do so many people hate their jobs and what can companies do about it?
What are the key ingredients of making sure that work becomes more meaningful, and even fun?Read More
Pick n Pay pilots zero-waste store to cut food waste, environmental impact
The retailer says the plan is to replicate the model in more stores nationwide.Read More
SIM swap scam: Check your SMSes regularly so you don't become a victim
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a subscriber who had money siphoned from her accounts even though she told her provider she had NOT authorised a SIM swap.Read More
Oil prices plunge amid concern about elevated interest rates
The global Brent benchmark fell below $85 a barrel on Thursday, and West Texas Intermediate below $84.Read More
Pick n Pay launches 'zero- waste' store in hopes of halving food wastage by 2030
Should the pilot prove to be successful, the retailer hopes to replicate the model across more stores nationwide.Read More
Gauteng ANC to implement cap on foreigners employed by private sector
"What the ANC is calling for is not new. It is what is provided for by the law," says the ANC in Gauteng.Read More
Postbank reports R2 billion loss for 2022/23 financial year
Despite the bank’s reported loss, compared to a R302 million profit last year, it says it remains solvent given the value of its assets.Read More
How AI-driven geysers could cut your energy costs AND reduce loadshedding
Bruce Whitfield interviews Jon Kornik, co-founder and CEO of smart energy company Plentify.Read More
More from Local
Private solar panels could spell a crisis for metros - Municipal IQ MD
Private generation of electricity from solar panels has had a significant impact on electricity sales to municipalities.Read More
[LISTEN] Did Malema and Shivambu benefit from VBS Mutual looting?
Parliament probed the involvement of EFF leaders Floyd Shivambu and Julius Malema in the looting of VBS Mutual.Read More
Cash-in-transit heists: 'They're the most dangerous criminals in South Africa'
This year alone, 200 heists have been committed and by April, reports increased by 24% over the first three months of this year.Read More
Refugees forced out of Paint City: ‘Women and Children slept on the street’
Refugees at Paint City have been evicted by a militant refugee group.Read More
‘Connection is a biological necessity’: How to deal with loneliness
While some time on your own can be healthy, intense loneliness can be extremely traumatic.Read More
Johannesburg's plan to manage severe water shortages isn’t the answer - expert
The new plan to manage the water crisis isn’t the answer according to water management expert Anja du Plessis.Read More
[LISTEN] How do we enforce food safety in South Africa?
Four children have died in separate incidents from alleged food poisoning after purchasing food from taxi ranks and spaza shops.Read More
State-capture accused Van Rooyen and Leshabane score positions in Gauteng govt
Des van Rooyen and Papa Leshabane have officially been announced as members of the Gauteng Enterprise Propellor and Tourism Authority boards.Read More
'Our borders haven't been properly managed since 1994' - Minister Motsoaledi
President Ramaphosa and Home Affairs Minister Motsoaledi announced the Border Management Authority to curb illegal immigration.Read More
More from Politics
New 6 party alliance unlikely to be a ‘significant’ grouping – expert
More political parties are looking to form a coalition pact ahead of the 2024 elections.Read More
6 political parties looking to form coalition pact ahead of polls
This latest coalition pact, which is being led by Cope, aims to bring together six small opposition parties.Read More
ConCourt denies DA's Steenhuisen & Mileham leave to appeal Van Rooyen matter
Steenhuisen and Mileham had approached the apex court to appeal a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) decision to dismiss their application, which alleged that Van Rooyen misled the House when he denied meeting the Guptas while finance minister.Read More
'UIF is broken': Big business wants fund placed under administration
Business Unity SA has sounded the alarm over "systemic" dysfunction at the Unemployment Insurance Fund, joining other organisations in calling for it to be put under immediate administration.Read More
Zuma to challenge Ramaphosa's appointment of Zondo as chief justice
Jacob Zuma said President Cyril Ramaphosa acted irrationally by ignoring the advice of the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) by appointing Raymond Zondo to the position.Read More
We asked 1000 Zimbabweans what they think of China’s influence on their country
Spoiler: only 37% viewed it favorably.Read More
Western Cape EFF 'shutdown': 'They've messed up and shot themselves in the foot'
On Monday, the EFF protested against the impounding of taxis but many organisations, including the ANC, distanced themselves.Read More
Aziz Pahad: the South African diplomat who skilfully mediated crises in Africa
The country will miss having a “diplomat-scholar” of his calibre to turn to for sage advice.Read More
Eswatini's, Africa's last absolute monarchy, election 'won't change anything'
Today (Friday), voters queued to cast their votes in parliamentary elections.Read More