Kaizer Chips? Kaizer Chief’s snack launch gets mixed reactions
Despite their shaky start to the season, Kaizer Chief have opted for a new business venture.
The Amakhosi have launched a new chip snack brand in three flavours – tomato, salt and vinegar, and grilled steak.
Kaizer Chiefs is known for venturing out with their branding so this wasn’t all too surprising.
The launch did however get a mixed reception from fans given the team less-than-stellar performance.
Go jewa it’s definitely their brand' Gubz (@VhoGubz) October 2, 2023
Trophy 🏆 yona ekae..' Gretchy (@Gretchen_Ndou) October 2, 2023
Thats what they are good at. Since they are not good on the pitch let them convert into a supermarket and stay away from football' Tinyiko MkhuluBae (@tinyikobaloyi) October 2, 2023
If there's one team that enjoys getting chowed....' Wolf of Small Street 🎙️ (@afro_tez) October 2, 2023
They don't have trophies to display so they decides to display chips🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/B8JhQDhk4U' Petro (@Petro_Squell) October 2, 2023
Many social media users believe the team missed a major opportunity to call it ‘Kaizer Chips’.
Kaizer Chips tagline would’ve slapped 😅' Eddie Khumo 🇿🇦 (@Eddie_Khumo) October 2, 2023
They don't have trophies to display so they decides to display chips🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/B8JhQDhk4U' Petro (@Petro_Squell) October 2, 2023
This article first appeared on 947 : Kaizer Chips? Kaizer Chief’s snack launch gets mixed reactions
Source : https://twitter.com/iDiskiTimes/status/1708816275110027710/photo/1
More from Lifestyle
How to make sure your eggs are safe to eat
With eggs being a hot topic due to their scarcity at the moment, and some are concerned about whether they are safe to eat.Read More
Will ‘overcharging’ your phone make it explode? Debunking phone battery myths
Should you charge your phone overnight?Read More
Women take fewer risks because they think about losing more than men - research
Economists say women focused more on the possibility of financial loss and anticipated experiencing more pain from those losses.Read More
[WATCH]: Then and Now. BeHive army impressed by Blue Ivy's DANCE evolution
Have you ever witnessed someone's humble beginnings doing what they love, and now they excel at it?Read More
For just R444, you can support a child's education for a WHOLE YEAR
Afrika Tikkun’s 444 campaign for Early Childhood Development aims to support 20 000 children.Read More
Why do so many people hate their jobs and what can companies do about it?
What are the key ingredients of making sure that work becomes more meaningful, and even fun?Read More
SIM swap scam: Check your SMSes regularly so you don't become a victim
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a subscriber who had money siphoned from her accounts even though she told her provider she had NOT authorised a SIM swap.Read More
What should you do if you order food and something is missing?
Nothing can ruin a dinner quite like your Uber Eats arriving and something is missing.Read More
Should retailers alert customers when products fall victim to shrinkflation?
[LISTEN] While shrinkflation is legal if done correctly, would it build trust between consumers if it's declared?Read More