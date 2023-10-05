It's not just eggs, EVERYTHING is getting expensive

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Gugs Mhlungu
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Private solar panels could spell a crisis for metros - Municipal IQ MD Private generation of electricity from solar panels has had a significant impact on electricity sales to municipalities. 6 October 2023 4:46 PM
[LISTEN] Did Malema and Shivambu benefit from VBS Mutual looting? Parliament probed the involvement of EFF leaders Floyd Shivambu and Julius Malema in the looting of VBS Mutual. 6 October 2023 3:28 PM
Cash-in-transit heists: 'They're the most dangerous criminals in South Africa' This year alone, 200 heists have been committed and by April, reports increased by 24% over the first three months of this year. 6 October 2023 1:56 PM
View all Local
Transnet leadership exodus: 'Parallels with Eskom can't be ignored' Three top executives have now resigned from the embattled state-owned rail and ports company. 5 October 2023 7:55 PM
New 6 party alliance unlikely to be a ‘significant’ grouping – expert More political parties are looking to form a coalition pact ahead of the 2024 elections. 5 October 2023 2:44 PM
6 political parties looking to form coalition pact ahead of polls This latest coalition pact, which is being led by Cope, aims to bring together six small opposition parties. 5 October 2023 8:56 AM
View all Politics
SA shoppers hit with egg limits as avian flu outbreak bites South Africa is currently grappling with an outbreak of a high-pathogenic avian influenza, a bird flu which spreads rapidly in an... 6 October 2023 7:01 AM
Why do so many people hate their jobs and what can companies do about it? What are the key ingredients of making sure that work becomes more meaningful, and even fun? 5 October 2023 9:03 PM
Pick n Pay pilots zero-waste store to cut food waste, environmental impact The retailer says the plan is to replicate the model in more stores nationwide. 5 October 2023 8:28 PM
View all Business
How to make sure your eggs are safe to eat With eggs being a hot topic due to their scarcity at the moment, and some are concerned about whether they are safe to eat. 6 October 2023 5:24 PM
Will ‘overcharging’ your phone make it explode? Debunking phone battery myths Should you charge your phone overnight? 6 October 2023 2:58 PM
Women take fewer risks because they think about losing more than men - research Economists say women focused more on the possibility of financial loss and anticipated experiencing more pain from those losses. 6 October 2023 1:57 PM
View all Lifestyle
‘There is a light at the end of the tunnel’ – Cricket SA CEO Regardless of South Africa’s bittersweet relationship with the World Cup, Cricket SA is optimistic. 6 October 2023 12:05 PM
Cricket World Cup opening ceremony 'disappointing' and 'boring' Cricket journalist says the 'disappointing' opening ceremony and attendance was most likely because India wasn't playing. 6 October 2023 11:23 AM
Tracey Lange made the French cry when she watched the Bokke play... IN FRANCE! Emily in Paris? We've got something better: Tracey Lange in Paris - here's how she did it and what stood out most. 5 October 2023 3:25 PM
View all Sport
Comedian Trevor Gumbi takes to the stage in Gauteng this weekend Catch South Africa comedian Trevor Gumbi at his live stand-up show in Midrand on 6 October. 6 October 2023 12:03 PM
British actress, Julia Ormond sues Harvey Weinstein for sexual assault The actress is also accusing The Walt Disney Co., Miramax, and her former agents for being enablers of Weinstein's misconduct. 6 October 2023 10:51 AM
Kevin Spacey 'thinks about how fragile life is' after 'heart attack' scare Kevin Spacey was rushed to hospital fearing a ‘heart attack’ at a film festival in Uzbekistan. 6 October 2023 10:04 AM
View all Entertainment
Russian airstrike targets Ukrainian funeral, kills 51 people including children The act "couldn't even be called a beastly act - because it would be an insult to beasts," says President Volodymyr Zelensky. 6 October 2023 10:29 AM
Oil prices plunge amid concern about elevated interest rates The global Brent benchmark fell below $85 a barrel on Thursday, and West Texas Intermediate below $84. 5 October 2023 7:12 PM
55 Chinese sailors killed by own trap intended for UK and US vessels China is denying the incident took place. 5 October 2023 9:35 AM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
SIM swap scam: Check your SMSes regularly so you don't become a victim Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a subscriber who had money siphoned from her accounts even though she told... 5 October 2023 7:59 PM
Is The Crazy Store's influencer instruction video a little too crazy? The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 4 October 2023 9:30 PM
Fear F*k*l billboard must go or be changed, rules advertising regulator The billboard for armoured vehicle company Armoured Mobility certainly got South Africans talking. 3 October 2023 8:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

It's not just eggs, EVERYTHING is getting expensive

5 October 2023 3:37 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Food prices
Cost of living

The price of eggs has soared thanks to avian flu, but that’s not the only food price that is skyrocketing.

Relebogile Mabotja speaks with Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist.

In addition to the price of eggs being very high, some retailers are also rationing supplies because of the scarcity.

However, this is not the only food item that is becoming inaccessible.

RELATED: [LISTEN] Does buying house brands lead to a cheaper grocery basket?

One listener emailed in that the cost of potatoes increased by R40 in the space of a week.

Another said that Milo now costs 46% more than it used to at Checkers.

RELATED: Tips and tricks to SAVE MONEY when shopping for groceries

Even if you don’t keep track of the exact price… you must know when you get to the till.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
Picture: @ andron19821982/123rf.com
Picture: @ andron19821982/123rf.com

A combination of egg shortages, loadshedding, and fuel prices means a weekly grocery shop can put a serious dent in our wallets.

This sadly means many of us are having to change our habits and diets just to try and get by and manage the astronomical prices.

Listen to the interview above for more.




5 October 2023 3:37 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Food prices
Cost of living

More from Local

A solar panel array on the roof of a home. Picture: t4win/123rf

Private solar panels could spell a crisis for metros - Municipal IQ MD

6 October 2023 4:46 PM

Private generation of electricity from solar panels has had a significant impact on electricity sales to municipalities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A VBS Mutual Bank in Thohoyandou. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News

[LISTEN] Did Malema and Shivambu benefit from VBS Mutual looting?

6 October 2023 3:28 PM

Parliament probed the involvement of EFF leaders Floyd Shivambu and Julius Malema in the looting of VBS Mutual.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© nichcha1911/123rf.com

Cash-in-transit heists: 'They're the most dangerous criminals in South Africa'

6 October 2023 1:56 PM

This year alone, 200 heists have been committed and by April, reports increased by 24% over the first three months of this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Women cook and clean dishes near the only tap at Paint City. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/ Eyewitness News

Refugees forced out of Paint City: ‘Women and Children slept on the street’

6 October 2023 1:34 PM

Refugees at Paint City have been evicted by a militant refugee group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ocusfocus/123rf.com

‘Connection is a biological necessity’: How to deal with loneliness

6 October 2023 12:25 PM

While some time on your own can be healthy, intense loneliness can be extremely traumatic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: icefront/123rf.com

Johannesburg's plan to manage severe water shortages isn’t the answer - expert

6 October 2023 11:41 AM

The new plan to manage the water crisis isn’t the answer according to water management expert Anja du Plessis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

food safety / Pexels: Mat Brown

[LISTEN] How do we enforce food safety in South Africa?

6 October 2023 11:10 AM

Four children have died in separate incidents from alleged food poisoning after purchasing food from taxi ranks and spaza shops.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Cabinet minister Des van Rooyen outside the Zondo commission of inquiry in Parktown, Johannesburg on 15 July 2019. Picture: EWN

State-capture accused Van Rooyen and Leshabane score positions in Gauteng govt

6 October 2023 10:40 AM

Des van Rooyen and Papa Leshabane have officially been announced as members of the Gauteng Enterprise Propellor and Tourism Authority boards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Border management across South Africa’s 72 ports of entry is now under the sole command of the Border Management Authority (BMA). Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter.

'Our borders haven't been properly managed since 1994' - Minister Motsoaledi

6 October 2023 9:24 AM

President Ramaphosa and Home Affairs Minister Motsoaledi announced the Border Management Authority to curb illegal immigration.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A screengrab of Nolusindiso Hleko recounting her harrowing experience working at a preschool in China. Picture: YouTube

SA teacher who was allegedly abused in China now safe in Germany - Dirco

6 October 2023 8:32 AM

Nolusindiso Hleko uploaded a video to her YouTube page on Thursday detailing her harrowing experience at a pre-school in China.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

State-capture accused Van Rooyen and Leshabane score positions in Gauteng govt

Local

[WATCH]: Then and Now. BeHive army impressed by Blue Ivy's DANCE evolution

Lifestyle

Police hunting 15 suspects after Durban cash-in-transit heist

Local

EWN Highlights

The week that was: SA's dire eggs shortage, Mbele fails to appear in court again

6 October 2023 9:59 PM

Western Cape sees 39 road closures due to recent storms

6 October 2023 9:54 PM

Cosatu observes International Day of Decent Work with nationwide pickets

6 October 2023 9:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA