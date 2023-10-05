What should you do if you order food and something is missing?





Relebogile Mabotja speaks with Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist.

When you decided to treat yourself, or you family, to takeaways for dinner, not getting what you paid for is extremely frustrating.

One Uber Eats customer last month ordered seven meals from Burger King, but only four arrived.

She didn’t accept the order and tried to get a refund, but both Uber Eats were refusing to refund her the R746 she paid.

After Knowler reached out to Uber Eats the customer was eventually refunded.

However, they said that in general when this happens the customer should accept the order as is, take pictures, and then they will be refunded for the missing or wrong items depending on the situation.

Picture: Norma Mortenson via Pexels

If you just use your phone camera to get evidence in these cases, it makes it a lot easier to get justice. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

