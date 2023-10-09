Offshore Investment is closer - and less risky - than you think





As the South African economy’s growth outlook remains weak, people are increasingly interested in investing offshore. But, despite the apparent benefits, many consumers avoid this investment route because of concerns around currency fluctuations.

Liberty, a trusted name in financial services, has announced it is releasing, for a limited time, a tranche of new solutions within its sought-after Structured Global Performer Portfolio. Originally launched in 2021, this offering is tailor-made for investors eager to reap yields from global markets while enjoying the security of capital protection, shielded from the unpredictable winds of currency fluctuations.

The current economic and geopolitical landscape is complex. And, while investing doesn't come without some risk, Liberty employs different strategies to mitigate risk relating to offshore investment solutions.

Things are changing and changing very quickly. Luvhani Makoni, Senior Specialist for Retail Investment Proposition Management: Liberty

There remains a tension between finding the balance between risk management and generating the investment return that clients are looking for.

We start by understanding who our customers are, what they want, and develop solutions to help them get to their financial goals. Luvhani Makoni, Senior Specialist for Retail Investment Proposition Management: Liberty

Liberty's Structured Global Performer Portfolio is set to hit the local market on 9th October. It will be available for a limited time only and suits investors wanting offshore exposure while being protected from Rand fluctuations.

Liberty is launching two structures on the ninth, both Rand-denominated investments, protecting clients from currency fluctuations while providing offshore exposure. The first offers 100% capital protection while enjoying yields of 8.35%. The second structure follows ESG semantics, providing clients 30% downside protection.

