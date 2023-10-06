[PREVIEW] Disney's 'Haunted Mansion' is the perfect kid-friendly spooky movie
Just in time for Halloween, Disney has a new kid-friendly spooky movie.
Inspired by the classic theme park ride, ‘Haunted Mansion’ tells the story of a single mom who hires a tour guide, a psychic, a priest, and a historian to help exorcise spirits from her newly bought mansion.
This was after she and her nine-year-old son discovered the mansion was inhabited by ghosts.
This is Disney’s second attempt at making a fun movie inspired by its theme park ride; ‘The Haunted Mansion’ (2003) stars Eddie Murphy.
The latest adaptation takes the tale in a different kooky direction.
The new film’s star-studded cast includes Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, Danny DeVito, and Jamie Lee Curtis, to name a few.
The film has a PG-13 rating for violence, scary scenes, and supernatural elements, making it the perfect spooky, yet family-friendly film.
'Haunted Mansion' is available to stream on Disney+.
Watch the movie trailer below:
This article first appeared on 947 : [PREVIEW] Disney's 'Haunted Mansion' is the perfect kid-friendly spooky movie
Source : https://youtu.be/AjLKTz81bj8?si=MPDizOeECcWVxcsW
More from Entertainment
Comedian Trevor Gumbi takes to the stage in Gauteng this weekend
Catch South Africa comedian Trevor Gumbi at his live stand-up show in Midrand on 6 October.Read More
British actress, Julia Ormond sues Harvey Weinstein for sexual assault
The actress is also accusing The Walt Disney Co., Miramax, and her former agents for being enablers of Weinstein's misconduct.Read More
Kevin Spacey 'thinks about how fragile life is' after 'heart attack' scare
Kevin Spacey was rushed to hospital fearing a ‘heart attack’ at a film festival in Uzbekistan.Read More
2023 Radio Awards: 39 Primedia Broadcasting shows among finalists
Shows from sister stations EWN, 702, 947, Kfm and CapeTalk are dominating the list of finalists for this year's Radio Awards.Read More
Miss Thailand is (half) South African and striving for 'beauty with a purpose'
Tharina Botes (26) is a Thai-South African taking home the crown and the Miss Thailand World 2023 title - whoop, whoop!Read More
Pride month kicks off at Constitution Hill this weekend
Celebrations kick off with Pride Talks and a Curated Makers Market with over 40 vendors, live music, and art.Read More
On this day in 1962, the Beatles released their hit debut, “Love Me Do”
Yes! This song is 61 years old, today!Read More
David and Victoria Beckham spill the beans on affair rumours in Netflix doccie
The four-part documentary takes fans behind the scenes of the life and career of the former football player.Read More
On this day in 1962, the first-ever James Bond film 'Dr. No' hit cinemas
Despite the film's low budget, it was a phenomenal success.Read More