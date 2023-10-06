2023 Radio Awards: 39 Primedia Broadcasting shows among finalists





It's Radio Awards time again and this year Primedia Broadcasting stations (947, Kfm, CapeTalk, 702, EWN) scooped up 39 nominations across these categories.

Afternoon drive presenter

Kfm 94.5: Carl Wastie

947: Thando Thabethe

Afternoon drive show

947: Drvie with Thando

Kfm 94.5: The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie

Breakfast show presenter

947: Anele Mdoda

567: CapeTalk: Lester Kiewit

Kfm 94.5: Darren Simpson

Breakfast show

947: Anele and the Club on 947

Kfm 94.5: Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs

Business and finance show

702 and 567 CapeTalk: The Money Show

Community project

702: David Sejobe cycling to Venda

947: Truck of love

947: Help my mommy

Content producer

Kfm 94.5: Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs

Content producers: Jeanne Michel, Brad O'Regan and Rameez Khan

Kfm 94.5: The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie

Content producers: Petrus Botha and Ashley Muller

Daytime show

702: The Midday Report

947: Afternoons with Zweli

Field news reporter

702: Nhlanhla Mabaso

EWN: Bernadette Wicks

Multi-channel promotion

947: 947 School invasion

947: Marawa Sports Worldwide on 947

Kfm 94.5: Kfm Best of the Cape Awards

News and actuality

702: 702 Drive with John Perlman

702: The Clement Manyathela Show

News Bulletin Reader

947: Thembekile Mrototo

Night-time show

702: The Aubrey Masango Show

947: Daybreak with Nick Explicit

Podcast

Kfm 94.5: Darren 'Whackhead' Simpson prank calls

Promotions stunt/event (combined)

702: David Sejobe cycling to Venda

947: School invasion

Kfm 94.5: Feeding our future radiothon

Radio documentary

EWN: Inside EWN: Mia Lindeque

Radio innovation

Kfm 94.5: Checkers Sixty60 Bot

Kfm 94.5: Kfm Mystery Mic with Carl Wastie

947: School invasion

Sports presenter

947: Robert Marawa

Station imaging

947

Weekend radio show

Kfm 94.5 Kfm Top 40 with Carl Wastie

Congratulations to all those nominated - here's to exceptionally hard work!

This article first appeared on KFM : 2023 Radio Awards: 39 Primedia Broadcasting shows among finalists