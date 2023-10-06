British actress, Julia Ormond sues Harvey Weinstein for sexual assault
In a lawsuit filed in New York City’s Supreme Court on Wednesday (4 October), Julia Ormond says Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her and sabotaged her career.
RELATED: HARVEY WEINSTEIN, THE FALL OF A HOLLYWOOD MOGUL
The Legends Of The Fall (1994) and Sabrina (1995) star is the latest accuser since a series of 2017 reports by women and Hollywood actors from the New Yorker and New York Times who discovered a widespread web of his alleged sexual abuse and misconduct in Hollywood.
RELATED: HARVEY WEINSTEIN SENTENCED TO 16 YEARS IN LA RAPE CASE
Ormond says that she met Weinstein in 1994, keeping in touch to discuss scripts and projects.
In December 1995, Ormond mentions that she entered into a production agreement with Miramax where Weinstein was co-chairman.
After a business meeting Ormond says Weinstein committed sexual battery against her when Weinstein “stripped naked and forced her to perform oral sex on him.”
Ormond explains that she confronted Weinstein about this alleged sexual assault encounter which she believes led Weinstein to sabotage and hinder her career.
The actress's lawsuit also calls out The Walt Disney Co., Miramax, and her former agents as enablers of Weinstein's behaviour.
Weinstein’s attorney, Imran Ansari told the Associated Press that his client “categorically denies the allegations made against him by Julia Ormond and is prepared to vehemently defend himself.”
Weinstein is currently in prison in New York, where he's serving a 23-year sentence for two convictions of rape which he has appealed.
RELATED: HARVEY WEINSTEIN SAYS TO APPEAL RAPE CONVICTION
This article first appeared on KFM : British actress, Julia Ormond sues Harvey Weinstein for sexual assault
