[WATCH]: Then and Now. BeHive army impressed by Blue Ivy's DANCE evolution
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
A TikTok user @Beyoncevi shared a video comparing Blue Ivy Carter's dance moves from the Renaissance World Tour.
As they say, practice makes perfect, right? Blue Ivy's dancing skills dramatically improved from a tour in Paris to Kansas in the US.
She was dancing and performing the hit song "My Power" on stage alongside her mother.
Fans of BeHive are celebrating her confidence in dancing.
@beyoncevi her confidence after performing in all the stadiums at 11 years old🤯 #blueivy #fyp #beyonce #renaissanceworldtour ♬ original sound - beyoncevi
