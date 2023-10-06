Cash-in-transit heists: 'They're the most dangerous criminals in South Africa'





Lester Kiewit interviews Hennie Lochner, Former policeman, Independent Crime Researcher and Author of Transito: The Truth Behind the Big-Money Robberies.

Cash-in-transit (CIT) heists are back in the headlines with concerning frequency.

This year alone, 200 heists have been committed and by April reports increased by 24% over the first three months of this year.

According to Cash-In-Transit Association of SA (Citasa), 217 CIT robberies had occurred nationally between January and August.

In the last few days organised gangs of robbers have struck in the Western Cape, Gauteng, the Eastern Cape and KZN.

Lochner says that the number of CIT heists is a reflection on the work officials are doing to combat the issue.

However, he notes that there are certain crimes that can be prevented by active policing, but CIT heists are not one of them because of crime intelligence that's involved.

He adds that these criminals are some of "the most dangerous criminals in South Africa" and are becoming more and more violent.

Cash-in-transit is on the rise...You can't argue against the rising crime. Hennie Lochner, Former policeman, Independent Crime Researcher and Author – Transito: The Truth Behind the Big-Money Robberies

Oftentimes CIT heists are described as somewhat military, and while there are ex-military and police officials which partake in these crimes, Lochner says, the term comes from the planning that's involved.

One robbery takes about three to 14 months to plan and then execute, says Lochner.

While crimes in SA are often under-reported, he says that we must believe the stats relating to CIT as they are trustworthy and accurate.

Their planning is meticulous. Hennie Lochner, Former policeman, Independent Crime Researcher and Author – Transito: The Truth Behind the Big-Money Robberies

