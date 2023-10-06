



Bongani Bingwa speaks to stand-up comedian, Trevor Gumbi ahead of his show in Midrand.

Looking for something to get up to tonight?

Catch South Africa comedian Trevor Gumbi at his live stand-up show in Midrand on 6 October.

Audiences can expect a lot of truths and healing, says Gumbi.

I have started to use my time on stage as a cathartic experience for myself, finally putting my time first. It’s therapy for me to speak about what’s going on in my life and I always hope that it touches at least one person in my audience. Trevor Gumbi, stand-up comedian

Gumbi has been very vocal over the past year about his sobriety, he celebrates 12 months off liquor next month.

Last year November was my 32nd birthday, and it was my first time not drinking in almost 20 years... It made me like myself a bit more. Trevor Gumbi, stand-up comedian

Catch Trevor Gumbi at Gatzby’s Live in Midrand on 6 October at 8pm.

Tickets are still available on Quicket.

This article first appeared on 947 : Comedian Trevor Gumbi takes to the stage in Gauteng this weekend