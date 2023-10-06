‘There is a light at the end of the tunnel’ – Cricket SA CEO





All eyes are on the Proteas as they gear up for their ICC Cricket World Cup opener on Saturday.

Regardless of South Africa’s has a bittersweet relationship with the tournament, Cricket South Africa is optimistic.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on Marawa Sports Worldwide, Cricket SA CEO Pholetsi Moseki says a directive was not issued to the team ahead of the tournament because they were already quite motivated on their own.

They have got a lot to prove. Everything that I am reading, everything that hearing, everything that’s been reported to me tells me of a bunch of guys that really want to do well for the country… there is this air of cautious optimism. Pholetsi Moseki, CEO – Cricket South Africa

Cricket SA recent challenges have been widely publicised.

The former CFO took the helm at the organisation over a year ago, the third CEO since the beginning of 2020.

It had been a long, rewarding, and frustrating journey thus far but he felt obligated to play his part as the organisation works its way out of these times of crisis, says Moseki.

I’m really passionate about the sport so that allows me to handle quite a lot of disappointments, quite a lot of frustrations because ultimately, it is far for gratifying than frustrating… That’s really what still keeps me going. Pholetsi Moseki, CEO – Cricket South Africa

Despite CSA reporting an R119-million loss for the previous financial year, which ended in April 2023, Moseki is optimistic.

Although a substantial loss, it is better than the budgeted loss as well as an improvement from the R198-million loss from the year before.

Obviously, the last few years have been tough financially, but we can honestly say there is a light at the end of the tunnel because we do our budgeting process over a four-year cycle, which includes the Cricket World Cup… We’ll be in a very good space. Pholetsi Moseki, CEO – Cricket South Africa

Watch the full interview below:

This article first appeared on 947 : ‘There is a light at the end of the tunnel’ – Cricket SA CEO