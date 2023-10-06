‘Connection is a biological necessity’: How to deal with loneliness





Aubrey Masango speaks with Dr Eve, Clinical Sexologist and Relationship Expert.

Loneliness can be defined as a gap between the connections you need and the connections you have.

People who are battling with loneliness can often feel like they are carrying all their burdens alone, or that if they disappeared it would make no difference in the world.

In addition to this, there can be a huge amount of shame and stigma around stepping forward and saying you are lonely.

Dr Eve says that you can determine whether you are lonely can be done by asking yourself three questions and rating it on a scale of hardly ever to all the time.

These are:

How often do you feel that you lack companionship?

How often do you feel left out?

How often do you feel isolated from others?

It is important to note that loneliness is not the same as solitude or isolation as it has more to do with emotional separation rather than literal distance.

True loneliness has three dimensions, intimate or emotional loneliness, relational or social loneliness, and collective loneliness.

These refer to a longing for an intimate partner or friend, a longing for quality friendships, and a longing for a sense of community.

According to Dr Eve, loneliness can almost become a self-fulfilling prophecy as when a person is feeling lonely, they can start to withdraw and isolate themselves because they feel unlovable.

The more you isolate, the more you become traumatised, meaning you lose connection. Dr Eve, Clinical Sexologist/Relationship Expert

When a person becomes extremely lonely, she says they can also start engaging in harmful behaviours or relationships as that is easier than dealing with the loneliness.

It is a biological necessity to be able to have connection with people. Dr Eve, Clinical Sexologist/Relationship Expert

While loneliness can feel dire, and the consequences can be difficult, there are ways to manage this terrible feeling.

Dr Eve says that it is important to ensure you connect with a range of different people in different way rather than relying on one person for all your emotional needs.

In addition to this, you need to speak out and say you are lonely so you can accept support, connect with others, and lead person centred lives.

That is the antidote. To connect. Dr Eve, Clinical Sexologist/Relationship Expert

