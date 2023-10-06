Refugees forced out of Paint City: ‘Women and Children slept on the street’
Clarence Ford speaks with Imraan Mukadham, Anti-Crime and Community Activist.
Refugees, primarily woman and children, have been forced out of the camp in Bellville.
There is also reportedly tension and militia like criminal elements have taken over.
Mukadham says that last night a large group were left with nowhere to go after being forced to leave by other refugees.
I don’t have the inside information on what exactly transpired other than to say that these women and children had to sleep on the street last night.Imraan Mukadham, Anti-Crime/Community Activist
RELATED: Home Affairs re-opens Cape Town's Refugee Reception Office
He says at this stage it is not completely clear what has caused this tension but notes that there have been issues with this camp for some time and it has not been managed adequately.
It is clear that there has been a lot of passing of the buck and failure to take responsibility by the government stakeholders.Imraan Mukadham, Anti-Crime/Community Activist
This situation has been allowed to fester and now it has reached a crisis point.Imraan Mukadham, Anti-Crime/Community Activist

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Refugees forced out of Paint City: ‘Women and Children slept on the street’
