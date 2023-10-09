[LISTEN] Incorporating sex toys in the bedroom: 'It's an aid, NOT competition'





Clement Manyathela interviews Dominic Mabaso, Founder of online adult store Hunny Bunn and Rene Cathro from adult store Lady Jane.

Self-pleasure is a natural part of human sexuality and sex toys can be an empowering tool to help us discover and understand our bodies.

Sex toys or adult toys come in different sizes, colours, shapes, and designs and have certain features such as vibrating, which our bodies cannot do and this trait is what stimulates the mind and body and brings about arousal.

While there's still a lot of shame around sex toys, incorporating it into your sex life can elevate your sexual experience for all parties involved.

Sex toys 101

Unfortunately, when sex toys are discussed it's often done so in the context of women and their needs.

Because of this, Mabaso says that men tend to be somewhat intimidated by these toys, however, he says that they should be viewed as an aid and not competition.

This is an aid, not competition. Dominic Mabaso, Founder – Hunny Bunn

There are toys for men such as a penis ring, which gets placed at the bottom of the penis during intercourse.

Both Mabaso and Cathro agree that this type of toy empowers men as it allows them to have 'harder, longer erections'.

Cathro says that women are often inside their heads during sex, which is a perfect opportunity for men to make use of dirty talk or stimulating her senses (touch, taste, sight, hearing) to allow for pheromones to be released which will enhance the sexual experience as a whole.

He still gets to feel that teasing and pleasing experience that she's feeling when he's doing it to her. Rene Cathro, Lady Jane

Pheromones; use them men, use them. They really work on us...they're very seductive. Rene Cathro, Lady Jane

In terms of lubrication, it's very important, especially if there's anal play involved as it reduces any chaffing or tears, says Mabaso.

Contrary to popular belief, saliva is not lube, adds Cathro.

She says that the female body doesn't lubricate naturally for toys and therefore a lube must be used.

While sex can be fun and exciting, it's important to always practice safe sex, and one of those measures is not sharing sex toys with your partner, says Mabaso.

Lube is important. The wetter the better. Dominic Mabaso, Founder – Hunny Bunn

We do not lubricate for condoms, we do not lubricate for toys. It's not how God made us. Rene Cathro, Lady Jane

Just keep your toy as your toy. Dominic Mabaso, Founder – Hunny Bunn

