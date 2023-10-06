[LISTEN] Did Malema and Shivambu benefit from VBS Mutual looting?





Thabo Shole-Mashao speals with Pauli Van Wyk, Journalist with Daily Maverick’s investigation team and Omphile Maotwe, Treasurer General of the EFF

VBS Mutual bank was declared insolvent in 2018 and placed under curatorship, with South African taxpayers being defrauded out of roughly R2 billion.

Van Wyk penned an article for the Daily Maverick about how Malema and Shivambu benefited from the VBS manual looting.

She says that there was clear evidence of money sent to Sgameka projects from VBS, and Sgameka sent money to Shivambu.

The only reason why that company existed was to receive and disperse looted VBS funds. Pauli Van Wyk, Journalist - Daily Maverick’s Investigation Team

She adds that there were important questions that parliament did not even ask with regards to how Shivambu and Malema benefitted.

However, Maotwe says Van Wyk came to a conclusion that there was wrongdoing when no investigative authority in the country found any evidence to support this.

Even the Ethics committee said that there is no money that flew from VBS into the President of the EFF, Julius Malema’s, account or the Deputy President of the EFF’s account. Omphile Maotwe, Treasurer General - EFF

