How to make sure your eggs are safe to eat
Pippa Hudson speaks with Prof Gunnar Sigge, Head of the Food Science Department at Stellenbosch University
For many people eggs are a breakfast staple, and a crucial ingredient for so much more.
However, the avian flu outbreak has us asking questions about their safety.
According to Sigge, cooked chicken meat and properly cooked eggs do not pose a risk of infecting humans with avian flu.
I would avoid raw eggs at this stage. For several reasons, not just avian flu.Gunnar Sigge, Head of the Food Science Department - Stellenbosch University
He adds that you should avoid washing your eggs as this can end up washing dirt and feathers on the shell into the egg, and lead to bacteria growing.
Washing eggs can lead to all sorts of problems.Gunnar Sigge, Head of the Food Science Department - Stellenbosch University
