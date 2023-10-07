Cele confirms arrest of 1 person in connection with KZN CIT heist





DURBAN - One person has been arrested in connection with a recent cash-in-transit (CIT) heist in KwaZulu-Natal.

The province saw three incidents of cash vans being attacked during the week, with the most recent taking place in KwaMashu - north of Durban.

On Friday, police in Durban killed four suspects linked to the bombing of cash vehicles during a shootout.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said one suspect was already behind bars.

He was speaking to journalists on the sidelines of Operation Shanela in KZN on Friday night.

“Somebody else was arrested down south, at Highflats who seems to be having some link to both heists that happened here in iNanda Drive and south coast at Folweni."

The minister explained some of the items they found on the suspect: "Firearms were found, some cash was found, explosives and other things."

Cele also said he believes the group responsible for these heights was operating nationwide.

