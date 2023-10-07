Joburg water woes persist amid Eikenhof pump station challenges
JOHANNESBURG - Rand Water said its Eikenhof pump station is experiencing operational challenges, leaving some parts of the city with low water pressure and no water in some areas.
Gauteng has been hit by multiple water outages since September with residents in some areas facing weeks of no consistent water supply.
The bulk water supplier said while reservoirs in most areas have enough water to supply areas that feed from the Eikenhof pump station, levels are dropping significantly due to high water demand.
It said reservoirs in Midrand are some of those seeing a steady decline in water levels.
At the same time, Rand Water is monitoring reservoirs in Brixton as some have reached critically low levels.
Alternative water supply has been arranged for affected areas.
This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg water woes persist amid Eikenhof pump station challenges
More from Local
Making waves: Help get blind surfer to World Para Champs in Los Angeles
Michele Macfarlane is fundraising to get herself and her coach to the World Para Surf Championship in Los Angeles in November.Read More
Manhunt launched after pastor killed, three injured at Joburg church
Pastor Dwayne Gordon, a guest preacher at Eagles Christian Centre in Newlands was shot dead and three other congregants were injured when a gang of armed men stormed the church and opened fire on Friday night.Read More
Cele confirms arrest of 1 person in connection with KZN CIT heist
The province saw three different incidents of cash-in-transit vehicles being attacked during the week, with the most recent taking place in Kwamashu.Read More
More arrests expected over COVID TERS fraud, say police
This after the Hawks nabbed a second woman related to the COVID Temporary Employee Relief Scheme case. Nokuthula Ntuli appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Thursday and was released on bail.Read More
Veld fire claims lives of 5 SANDF members
According to the South African National Defence Union (Sandu) four men and one woman lost their lives while several other SANDF members were injured after being caught in a veld fire at their combat training centre in Lohatla, Northern Cape on Friday.Read More
Private solar panels could spell a crisis for metros - Municipal IQ MD
Private generation of electricity from solar panels has had a significant impact on electricity sales to municipalities.Read More
[LISTEN] Did Malema and Shivambu benefit from VBS Mutual looting?
Parliament probed the involvement of EFF leaders Floyd Shivambu and Julius Malema in the looting of VBS Mutual.Read More
Cash-in-transit heists: 'They're the most dangerous criminals in South Africa'
This year alone, 200 heists have been committed and by April, reports increased by 24% over the first three months of this year.Read More
Refugees forced out of Paint City: ‘Women and Children slept on the street’
Refugees at Paint City have been evicted by a militant refugee group.Read More