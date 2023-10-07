Drop in new car sales 'reflects continuing financial pressure households face'
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with motoring enthusiast, Warren Tucker.
Things are not looking good for South Africa's motor vehicle industry.
New vehicle sales have once again dropped in September.
According to Naamsa - The Automotive Business Council, there was a decline of 4,1%.
There were 46,021 units sold in September 2023, compared to 47,984 in September 2022.
Tucker says that this might sound like a small number, but in the grand scheme of things, a difference of 1,963 vehicles sold is of huge concern.
He adds that the other worrying number is that of passenger vehicle sales, which saw a decline of 2,723 or 8,4%.
The September 2023 new passenger car market stands at 29,669 units, compared to 32,392 cars sold during the same month last year.
The high cost of living, inflation, and of course loadshedding are some of the factors said to be responsible for the drop in numbers.
These numbers definitely reflect the continuing pressure that households find themselves in as far as disposable income.Warren Tucker, motoring enthusiast
If the trend continues and [sales] drop even further, it will put even more strain on the motor vehicle industry.Warren Tucker, motoring enthusiast
I don't understand how the government doesn't look at this and the alarm bells don't go off.Warren Tucker, motoring enthusiast
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
More from Lifestyle
'Otherwise, you well?' Comedian Nina Hastie's new series ready to go live!
The multi-talented creative's latest project is a podcast/YouTube series focused on mental wellbeing and features fellow-comedians.Read More
How to deal with those difficult and awkward questions kids ask
Are you overwhelmed by all the ‘why’ questions?Read More
Breast Cancer Awareness: By just being a woman, you are already at risk
Breast Cancer is the most common type of cancer affecting women worldwide.Read More
How to make sure your eggs are safe to eat
With eggs being a hot topic due to their scarcity at the moment, and some are concerned about whether they are safe to eat.Read More
Will ‘overcharging’ your phone make it explode? Debunking phone battery myths
Should you charge your phone overnight?Read More
Women take fewer risks because they think about losing more than men - research
Economists say women focused more on the possibility of financial loss and anticipated experiencing more pain from those losses.Read More
[WATCH]: Then and Now. BeHive army impressed by Blue Ivy's DANCE evolution
Have you ever witnessed someone's humble beginnings doing what they love, and now they excel at it?Read More
For just R444, you can support a child's education for a WHOLE YEAR
Afrika Tikkun’s 444 campaign for Early Childhood Development aims to support 20 000 children.Read More
Why do so many people hate their jobs and what can companies do about it?
What are the key ingredients of making sure that work becomes more meaningful, and even fun?Read More
More from Business
SA shoppers hit with egg limits as avian flu outbreak bites
South Africa is currently grappling with an outbreak of a high-pathogenic avian influenza, a bird flu which spreads rapidly in an infected flock, causing a high death rate.Read More
Why do so many people hate their jobs and what can companies do about it?
What are the key ingredients of making sure that work becomes more meaningful, and even fun?Read More
Pick n Pay pilots zero-waste store to cut food waste, environmental impact
The retailer says the plan is to replicate the model in more stores nationwide.Read More
SIM swap scam: Check your SMSes regularly so you don't become a victim
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a subscriber who had money siphoned from her accounts even though she told her provider she had NOT authorised a SIM swap.Read More
Transnet leadership exodus: 'Parallels with Eskom can't be ignored'
Three top executives have now resigned from the embattled state-owned rail and ports company.Read More
Oil prices plunge amid concern about elevated interest rates
The global Brent benchmark fell below $85 a barrel on Thursday, and West Texas Intermediate below $84.Read More
Pick n Pay launches 'zero- waste' store in hopes of halving food wastage by 2030
Should the pilot prove to be successful, the retailer hopes to replicate the model across more stores nationwide.Read More
Gauteng ANC to implement cap on foreigners employed by private sector
"What the ANC is calling for is not new. It is what is provided for by the law," says the ANC in Gauteng.Read More
Postbank reports R2 billion loss for 2022/23 financial year
Despite the bank’s reported loss, compared to a R302 million profit last year, it says it remains solvent given the value of its assets.Read More