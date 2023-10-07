'Otherwise, you well?' Comedian Nina Hastie's new series ready to go live!
Nina Hastie tells Sara-Jayne Makwala King all about 'Otherwise, you well?'.
She's an actor, comedian, award-winning writer and content producer.
It's in the latter guise that Nina Hastie is finally launching her latest project, the podcast/YouTube series Otherwise, you well?
And she's very excited to tell Sara-Jayne Makwala King all about it in studio on Weekend Breakfast.
Hastings hilariously launches into the interview in her best "Pretoria Afrikaans", basically English with a broad Afrikaans accent and also peppered with vernacular words.
But while the public may know her as extroverted and abrasive, this is a public persona she uses to protect herself the creative says.
In real life, she classes herself as an introvert.
I'm a soft, squishy little teddy bear who cries a lot and never really leaves my house unless I'm doing something with other people that have forced me out of my house. I'm an introvert, and I can stay in my house for a month and not talk to anyone... and it's wonderful!Nina Hastie
Hastie is doing well on her own recovery journey and is looking forward to celebrating her tenth year of sobriety on 16 October.
Leading up to that, the first episode ofOtherwise, you well? goes live on Tuesday 10 October, which coincides with World Mental Health Day.
It's a project that's gone through a stop/start development process since COVID, she says.
Producing television and/or audiovisual content is exceptionally expensive, you need staff... I shot like 14 pilots, didn't like any of them - I'm also a perfectionist - so I've now gotten it exactly right. I've done a lot of research and gotten permission and licensing for the things that i want to do.Nina Hastie
In a nutshell, the content series is designed to answer one question:
"The question is how you are if you don't know who you are; what is the metric of mental health?"
The series will feature a variety of personality tests with comedic guests.
Hastings says she wants people to start getting obsessed with themselves.
"I feel like a lot of South Africans are so obsessed with other people it makes them miserable. Get obsessed with yourself, it's the best journey ever."
The first episode is fronted by Jason Goliath, and the second by Joey Rasdien.
I offer the idea that the metric of mental health self-awareness. I feel like people are terrified of getting to know themselves because they think they have to talk about their daddy issues or mommy issues or their abandonment, and it doesn't have to be that.Nina Hastie
I am not a therapist; I develop content across multimedia... and I want to give you a display of what the process of self-discovery can look like so that you don't have to be afraid... and I'm using comedians so that it can be engaging, intriguing, interesting... without diminishing the importance and the vulnerability and the delicacy of a concept like mental health.Nina Hastie
Episode 1 goes live on Tuesday on free streaming platforms.
Hastings' handle on Instagram and YouTube is @thatninahastie, or click on her new channel here.
The comedian says she's just got a sponsor on board, and if 10 000 people subscribe to her YouTube channel, she'll do a give-away of an inverter set that will be installed in your home.
"Because what impacts your mental health more than electricity, right?"
Scroll up to listen to the entertaining and wide-ranging conversation
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Otherwise, you well?' Comedian Nina Hastie's new series ready to go live!
Source : CapeTalk
More from Entertainment
Comedian Trevor Gumbi takes to the stage in Gauteng this weekend
Catch South Africa comedian Trevor Gumbi at his live stand-up show in Midrand on 6 October.Read More
British actress, Julia Ormond sues Harvey Weinstein for sexual assault
The actress is also accusing The Walt Disney Co., Miramax, and her former agents for being enablers of Weinstein's misconduct.Read More
Kevin Spacey 'thinks about how fragile life is' after 'heart attack' scare
Kevin Spacey was rushed to hospital fearing a ‘heart attack’ at a film festival in Uzbekistan.Read More
2023 Radio Awards: 39 Primedia Broadcasting shows among finalists
Shows from sister stations EWN, 702, 947, Kfm and CapeTalk are dominating the list of finalists for this year's Radio Awards.Read More
[PREVIEW] Disney's 'Haunted Mansion' is the perfect kid-friendly spooky movie
'Haunted Mansion' is available to stream on Disney+.Read More
Miss Thailand is (half) South African and striving for 'beauty with a purpose'
Tharina Botes (26) is a Thai-South African taking home the crown and the Miss Thailand World 2023 title - whoop, whoop!Read More
Pride month kicks off at Constitution Hill this weekend
Celebrations kick off with Pride Talks and a Curated Makers Market with over 40 vendors, live music, and art.Read More
On this day in 1962, the Beatles released their hit debut, “Love Me Do”
Yes! This song is 61 years old, today!Read More
David and Victoria Beckham spill the beans on affair rumours in Netflix doccie
The four-part documentary takes fans behind the scenes of the life and career of the former football player.Read More
More from Lifestyle
How to deal with those difficult and awkward questions kids ask
Are you overwhelmed by all the ‘why’ questions?Read More
Drop in new car sales 'reflects continuing financial pressure households face'
The already struggling motor vehicle industry has taken another blow as new car sales numbers declined again in September.Read More
Breast Cancer Awareness: By just being a woman, you are already at risk
Breast Cancer is the most common type of cancer affecting women worldwide.Read More
How to make sure your eggs are safe to eat
With eggs being a hot topic due to their scarcity at the moment, and some are concerned about whether they are safe to eat.Read More
Will ‘overcharging’ your phone make it explode? Debunking phone battery myths
Should you charge your phone overnight?Read More
Women take fewer risks because they think about losing more than men - research
Economists say women focused more on the possibility of financial loss and anticipated experiencing more pain from those losses.Read More
[WATCH]: Then and Now. BeHive army impressed by Blue Ivy's DANCE evolution
Have you ever witnessed someone's humble beginnings doing what they love, and now they excel at it?Read More
For just R444, you can support a child's education for a WHOLE YEAR
Afrika Tikkun’s 444 campaign for Early Childhood Development aims to support 20 000 children.Read More
Why do so many people hate their jobs and what can companies do about it?
What are the key ingredients of making sure that work becomes more meaningful, and even fun?Read More