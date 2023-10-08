'Tabloid, tweed and terrible weather’ - a guide to moving to the UK
If you’re thinking of moving to the UK but don’t know where to start and feeling overwhelmed by the information coming at you after a Google search, fear not!
Seasoned mover Sam Beckbessinger has put down her experience and knowledge into a book called Moving to the UK.
She's got a unique perspective on moving, having relocated to the UK in early 2020 when the global Covid-19 lockdown hit.
Beckbessinger was confined to her new home in the first year of the pandemic, which altered what should have been an exciting experience.
In her book, she holds your hand in this end-to-end guide to moving from South Africa to the land of tabloids, tweed, and terrible weather.
Inside, you'll find helpful tips, funny anecdotes and thorough to-do lists to keep you on track.
This guide covers everything from the practicalities of finding a job and a place to live to the cultural quirks of British life (yes, they really are obsessed with tea), equipping you with everything you need to know about fitting in on this weird, adorable island.
Beckbessinger is the author of the bestselling 'Manage Your Money Like a F*cking Grownup' and the novel 'Girls of Little Hope'.
Moving to the UK is not the solution to all your problems. It's a country that has it's own problems. As you're just trading one kind of problem for anotherSam Beckbessinger, author
Because moving is so difficult, I have learned so much of who I am through the process of moving. You also learn about your own resilience because you're pulled out of your support network and you get to build a new one. I want to be honest about how hard it is.Sam Beckbessinger, author
The first part of the book focuses on making the decision to move countries and when you're faced with the choice, how to objectively make a decision.
My mum went blind in her 40’s and losing her independence has been difficult for her. I thought for many years I had the same genes and resisted getting the genetic testing done. I felt there was no point, as it’s not curable. Around the time my dad was dying, I realized there was something I could do. I could move to country with a good public transport system, which meant if it happened to me, I could maintain my independence. So it’s one of those incredibly personal pros and cons that really come down to personal factors.Sam Beckbessinger, author
The next two quarters of the book focuses on the ‘how’, while the last part is about the 'path back to happiness'.
You have to learn how to be happy in your new place. The recipe for what happiness looks like is different in different cities. You have to learn to create a good life in that place. You will be unhappy if you try to replicate the life you loved in your new place.Sam Beckbessinger, author
Beckbessinger penned her thoughts when her best friend also decided to move UK, so the book is written as a guide to a friend.
I write about things that terrify me. Moving is one of the most daunting things I’ve ever done. So to whoever thinks moving is the right choice for them, I hope they feel a little less alone and confused.Sam Beckbessinger, author
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Tabloid, tweed and terrible weather’ - a guide to moving to the UK
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_142136012_people-in-airport-are-wearing-masks-to-protect-themselves-from-virus.html
