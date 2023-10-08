Media Review Network urges SA govt to support Palestine in battle against Israel





JOHANNESBURG - The Media Review Network is urging the South African government and the rest of the world to support Palestine in its battle against Israel.

Dozens of people have been killed and over 700 injured in Israel after thousands of rockets were fired into the country from the Gaza Strip in Palestine.

The South African-based group aimed at exposing what it calls Zionist apartheid and the occupation of Palestine said while this attack was a surprise it was inevitable.

As the war rages on between Palestine and Israel the Media Review Network said this attack is particularly significant.

It said Palestine has endured years of humiliation and brutality from Israel and has been left with no choice but to retaliate.

"We urge South Africa and the rest of the world to cut ties with Israel," said the organisation's Firoz Osman.

Meanwhile, Palestinians have begun stocking up on supplies as fears of an attack from Israel mount.

