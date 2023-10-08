Media Review Network urges SA govt to support Palestine in battle against Israel
JOHANNESBURG - The Media Review Network is urging the South African government and the rest of the world to support Palestine in its battle against Israel.
Dozens of people have been killed and over 700 injured in Israel after thousands of rockets were fired into the country from the Gaza Strip in Palestine.
The South African-based group aimed at exposing what it calls Zionist apartheid and the occupation of Palestine said while this attack was a surprise it was inevitable.
As the war rages on between Palestine and Israel the Media Review Network said this attack is particularly significant.
It said Palestine has endured years of humiliation and brutality from Israel and has been left with no choice but to retaliate.
"We urge South Africa and the rest of the world to cut ties with Israel," said the organisation's Firoz Osman.
Meanwhile, Palestinians have begun stocking up on supplies as fears of an attack from Israel mount.
This article first appeared on EWN : Media Review Network urges SA govt to support Palestine in battle against Israel
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54297167_flags-of-palestine-and-israel-painted-on-cracked-wall.html?vti=odzxs7tpknlwltcco1-1-1
More from Local
Small businesses cracking under egg shortage
Small business owners are struggling to cope with the surge in egg prices as a result of the avian flu outbreak.Read More
'Tabloid, tweed and terrible weather’ - a guide to moving to the UK
Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to author Sam Beckbessinger about her new book, `Moving to the UK’. It’s been described as an `end-to- end guide to moving from South Africa to the land of tabloid, tweed and terrible weather’.Read More
Making waves: Help get blind surfer to World Para Champs in Los Angeles
Michele Macfarlane is fundraising to get herself and her coach to the World Para Surf Championship in Los Angeles in November.Read More
Manhunt launched after pastor killed, three injured at Joburg church
Pastor Dwayne Gordon, a guest preacher at Eagles Christian Centre in Newlands was shot dead and three other congregants were injured when a gang of armed men stormed the church and opened fire on Friday night.Read More
Joburg water woes persist amid Eikenhof pump station challenges
Gauteng has been hit by multiple water outages since September with residents in some areas facing weeks of no consistent water supply.Read More
6 SANDF members killed following Northern Cape veld fire, clarifies SA army
The SA National Defence Union had earlier said five soldiers were killed, but the SA army has clarified that the death toll from the Friday fire that swept through a combat training centre at Lohatla stands at six.Read More
Cele confirms arrest of 1 person in connection with KZN CIT heist
The province saw three different incidents of cash-in-transit vehicles being attacked during the week, with the most recent taking place in Kwamashu.Read More
More arrests expected over COVID TERS fraud, say police
This after the Hawks nabbed a second woman related to the COVID Temporary Employee Relief Scheme case. Nokuthula Ntuli appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Thursday and was released on bail.Read More
Veld fire claims lives of 5 SANDF members
According to the South African National Defence Union (Sandu) four men and one woman lost their lives while several other SANDF members were injured after being caught in a veld fire at their combat training centre in Lohatla, Northern Cape on Friday.Read More