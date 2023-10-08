Exploring your options with debentures upon retirement or retrenchment
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse.
If you are facing retirement or retrenchment and hold a debenture with a company, Roelofse advises that you familiarise yourself with the terms and conditions that come with your investments.
Roelofse explains in his blog that "debentures are financial instruments that come with various terms and conditions, and one common condition is their termination upon retrenchment or retirement of the holder."
He says there are a number of avenues to consider when you're retiring or being retrenched, such as redemption, conversion, or selling in the secondary market.
Here's a breakdown of the options as per Roelofse:
Redemption
When you opt for redemption, you receive the principal amount of the debenture along with any accrued interest up to the date of redemption.
Conversion
Some debentures offer the option to convert them into company shares, subject to the terms outlined in the debenture agreement.
Sale in the Secondary Market
Selling your debenture in this manner allows you to potentially receive a market price, which can vary based on supply and demand dynamics.
A debenture is like a bond. It sort of falls into that category of investing where it is effectively a loan that has an agreed interest rate which will be offered back to you.Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
It comes with risks obviously because it all depends on can the company maintain itself to provide those obligations that the debenture has.Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
Roelofse suggests that you consult a financial advisor who can help you make an informed decision about your investments.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/coins-banknotes-money-currency-1726618/
