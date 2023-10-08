Small businesses cracking under egg shortage
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's avian flu outbreak that has led to a shortage of chicken and eggs has greatly affected small business owners who use eggs in their recipes.
Street vendors selling baked goods in the Johannesburg CBD said the shortage over the past few months has increased production costs, leading to less profit.
The outbreak started in the Western Cape in April and has now spread to Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and Free State.
Informal trader Vuvu Hlatswayo has been selling scones at the MTN taxi rank in the inner city for five years.
She said the effects of the egg shortage have been immediate, as stores are rationing the number of eggs each customer can buy.
"I bake buckets of scones daily, so I can’t afford to only buy six eggs. So I end up buying from the tuck shops, which are selling at an extremely high price."
She said despite the increase in the price of eggs, she cannot sell her goods at a higher price as there is a standard price for all vendors at the taxi rank.
Another vendor who spoke toEyewitness News on condition of staying anonymous said selling scones at the rank is her only source of income but it has become more expensive to keep the business going.
Some retailers are exploring different options, including imports, to create a consistent supply of eggs.
This article first appeared on EWN : Small businesses cracking under egg shortage
