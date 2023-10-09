Supermarket egg rationing makes running a business tough: JHB CBD street vendors
JOHANNESBURG - Street vendors in Johannesburg's CBD said the rationing of eggs by supermarkets made running their businesses extremely difficult.
Retail stores across the country limited the number of eggs per customer amid an avian flu outbreak, which had led to a chicken and egg shortage.
Vendors selling breakfast dishes and scones in the inner city said they had to reduce the amount of food they could sell as they struggled to find eggs.
With shelves empty in stores, finding the main ingredient for Vuvu Hlatshwayo's scones has become a struggle.
The baker, whose business is her only source of income, said finding eggs in the last two weeks was impossible.
Hlatshwayo resorted to buying eggs from informal spaza shops in the inner city, which doubled the price of eggs.
"I bake buckets of scones a day, so I can’t afford to only buy six eggs. I end up buying from the tuckshops which are selling at an extremely high price."
This came as the spotlight was shone on the safety standards of food sold in these stores after five children died from alleged food poisoning after consuming food bought from spaza shops last week.
With no indication of when the avian flu outbreak would end, some vendors were distraught that it might lead to the closure of their businesses.
