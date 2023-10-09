Israel declares war: 'The anger is unprecedented'
Africa Melane interviews Dr Kingsley Makhubela, Director of RiskRecon.
Israel has declared a state of war following an attack by Hamas which has seen hundreds of people killed and kidnapped.
The attack by Hamas launched at dawn on Saturday is the deadliest day in decades for Israel, which came after months of surging violence between Palestinians and Israelis.
At least 700 people were injured after thousands of rockets were fired into the country from the Gaza Strip in Palestine.
Makhubela says that, unless a solution between the two parties is reached, we will continue to see this kind of behaviour.
He questions how intelligence services could've missed signs of something "brewing and building".
RELATED: Media Review Network urges SA govt to support Palestine in battle against Israel
The tension has been building.Dr Kingsley Makhubela, Director – RiskRecon
The anger within Israel, I must say, it's unprecedented.Dr Kingsley Makhubela, Director – RiskRecon
This conflict is likely to become much more problematic for the region.Dr Kingsley Makhubela, Director – RiskRecon
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Israel declares war: 'The anger is unprecedented'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54297167_flags-of-palestine-and-israel-painted-on-cracked-wall.html?vti=odzxs7tpknlwltcco1-1-1
