



After months of Kanye West (46) fans speculating whether he and his latest bae Bianca Censori (28) are married - THEY ARE!

The latest reports confirm that West married Censori on 20 December 2022.

Up to now, the couple's 'marriage' was 'not legally clear' but the rapper was spotted wearing a gold ring on his ring finger earlier this year.

Censori is an architect from Australia who met Ye after taking a job at Yeezy back in November 2020 - according to her LinkedIn profile, she works as the Head of Architecture at Ye’s company.

The two are often spotted together (sometimes in compromising positions on boats) while Censori dons Ye-esque outfits during their outings.

It's reported that the not-so-newlyweds' marriage happened just one month after Ye's divorce from social media mogul and the mother of his four kids, Kim Kardashian.

Legal documents obtained by several media houses show that the pair was hush-hush about their marriage since they filed for a 'confidential marriage' license in California - so it was not on public record.

A source close to the pair says that the two "are besotted with each other - and very much married."

West also paid tribute to his new wife by releasing the track, 'Censori Overload', a play on her last name.

In the lyrics, Ye seemingly reveals that he stayed celibate before tying the knot again, singing: 'And The Bible said, I can't have any more sex 'til marriage.'

Congrats - here's to love!!!

This article first appeared on KFM : Legal docs show Kanye West married Bianca Censori a month after split from Kim K