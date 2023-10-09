Proteas smash runs record in Cricket World Cup opener against Sri Lanka





The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup kicked off last week and the Proteas are raising the South African flag high.

South Africa rewrote the record books in their Cricket World Cup opening game against Sri Lanka on Saturday, 7 October.

The team posted the highest-ever World Cup total of 429 (for 5 wickets), bettering the previous record of 417 for 6 by Australia against Afghanistan in 2015.

South Africa have a habit of scoring big totals at the World Cup 🙌



More records ➡️ https://t.co/TFEFW3Y0CY#SAvSL | #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/KNmOUVswyW ' ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 7, 2023

The Proteas’ enormous total was mainly courtesy of Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen’s century runs.

Markram notably scored the fastest tournament century in just 49 balls.

Aiden Markram rewrites the history books 🙌



More records 👉 https://t.co/erGfF3FYFW pic.twitter.com/oBhSaZZ8d7 ' ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 8, 2023

Don't miss the Proteas' next game on Thursday, 12 October. South Africa plays Australia at 10.30 am.

