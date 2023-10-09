Proteas smash runs record in Cricket World Cup opener against Sri Lanka
The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup kicked off last week and the Proteas are raising the South African flag high.
RELATED: ‘There is a light at the end of the tunnel’ – Cricket SA CEO
South Africa rewrote the record books in their Cricket World Cup opening game against Sri Lanka on Saturday, 7 October.
The team posted the highest-ever World Cup total of 429 (for 5 wickets), bettering the previous record of 417 for 6 by Australia against Afghanistan in 2015.
South Africa have a habit of scoring big totals at the World Cup 🙌' ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 7, 2023
More records ➡️ https://t.co/TFEFW3Y0CY#SAvSL | #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/KNmOUVswyW
The Proteas’ enormous total was mainly courtesy of Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen’s century runs.
Markram notably scored the fastest tournament century in just 49 balls.
Aiden Markram rewrites the history books 🙌' ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 8, 2023
More records 👉 https://t.co/erGfF3FYFW pic.twitter.com/oBhSaZZ8d7
Don't miss the Proteas' next game on Thursday, 12 October. South Africa plays Australia at 10.30 am.
RELATED: South African broadcaster Kass Naidoo joins Cricket World Cup commentary panel
This article first appeared on 947 : Proteas smash runs record in Cricket World Cup opener against Sri Lanka
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_107931335_south-africa-flag-stadium-seats-sports-competition-concept.html?vti=lsbsdsajctq1ewzdt1-1-3
More from Sport
Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: fixtures and odds
The fixtures for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals are set.Read More
Portugal secures historic win. Fiji reaches last eight (FIJ 23-24 POR)
While Portugal made history, it was Fiji that secured a quarter-final spot.Read More
South Africa to take on hosts France at 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals
Quarter-final matches take place on 14 and 15 October with two matches in Marseille and two in Saint-Denis.Read More
Making waves: Help get blind surfer to World Para Champs in Los Angeles
Michele Macfarlane is fundraising to get herself and her coach to the World Para Surf Championship in Los Angeles in November.Read More
‘There is a light at the end of the tunnel’ – Cricket SA CEO
Regardless of South Africa’s bittersweet relationship with the World Cup, Cricket SA is optimistic.Read More
Cricket World Cup opening ceremony 'disappointing' and 'boring'
Cricket journalist says the 'disappointing' opening ceremony and attendance was most likely because India wasn't playing.Read More
Tracey Lange made the French cry when she watched the Bokke play... IN FRANCE!
Emily in Paris? We've got something better: Tracey Lange in Paris - here's how she did it and what stood out most.Read More
FIFA World Cup to be hosted across six countries: ‘it is to do with power’
FIFA has upped the ante (and the confusion) for the 2030 World Cup.Read More
[WATCH]: 'I was not sleeping' SA's skipper Bavuma hits back on sleeping claims
When you take a closer look of the video, our captain is not sleeping but looking down during the broadcast.Read More