



Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories.

(Skip to 1:56)

The power of community was evident when thousands of strangers came together to support John, a retiring factory worker.

Clips of John went viral on social media after a co-worker shared that he was given a measly send-off, a certificate, and barbecue, for 42 years of loyalty from his employer.

@m3nta11y1ll1 This was sad to see him leave with just a piece of paper saying he worked for 42 years. ♬ come into my arms - november ultra

Naturally, this sparked outrage, and thousands of strangers showed their support for John.

A GoFundMe was started to give him a proper send-off. It quickly raised more than $36,000 (over R710,000) for his retirement.

Not a dry eye in the house I would think, as John finally got his due recompense in the end. Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

Scroll above to listen to the discussion

This article first appeared on 947 : Strangers raise over R700k to give factory worker proper send-off