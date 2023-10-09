Simone Biles becomes the most decorated gymnast EVER
Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories, including Simone Biles record-breaking run.
(Skip 3:18)
Simone Biles made history over the weekend, officially becoming the most decorated gymnast of all time.
The four-time Olympic gymnast was awarded her sixth all-around world championship gold on Friday, 6 October at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Belgium.
This win brought her medal total to 34.
By the time the tournament ended on Sunday, 8 October, she extended her record to 37 medals.
She is only 26 and has just taken a two-year break from the sport for mental health reasons, so that’s quite a comeback, Gilchrist says.
She is so far ahead in her sport… she is in that contemporaries club I would suggest with Don Bradman in cricket, Pelé and Maradona in football, and Tiger Woods in golf.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
Scroll above to listen to the discussion
This article first appeared on 947 : Simone Biles becomes the most decorated gymnast EVER
Source : Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 br
More from World
‘No safe space in society’: UN report reveals the systemic racism in Australia
A new UN report reveals the extent of systemic racism faced by people of African descent in AustraliaRead More
4 factors driving 2023’s extreme heat and climate disasters
Global temperatures have been off the charts this year for a reason.Read More
Gaza-Israel conflict: ‘We saw evil at its peak’
Israel has declared a state of war following a “surprise attack” which has reportedly left more than 1000 dead.Read More
Israel-Hamas war: 'The issue stems from the oppression of Palestinians'
"You cannot keep people in a sort of township location and just carry on as normal, because eventually it will explode."Read More
Strangers raise over R700k to give factory worker proper send-off
Social media rallied behind a US factory worker who was given a certificate and BBQ for 42 years of service.Read More
[WATCH] At least 260 dead after attack at Israeli electronic music festival
"You can thank the Israeli government for terrorizing Palestinians daily and radicalizing an opposition to act in such a way."Read More
A shocking Hamas assault on Israel leaves both sides dealing with consequences
The trauma of Hamas’ surprise attack is bound to have momentous consequences for Israel’s domestic politics.Read More
Israel declares war: 'The anger is unprecedented'
"The tension has been building," says Dr Kingsley Makhubela, Director of RiskRecon.Read More
Russian airstrike targets Ukrainian funeral, kills 51 people including children
The act "couldn't even be called a beastly act - because it would be an insult to beasts," says President Volodymyr Zelensky.Read More