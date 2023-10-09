Streaming issues? Report here
Simone Biles becomes the most decorated gymnast EVER

9 October 2023 11:22 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip

The Olympic gymnast has a record-breaking 37 medals to her name.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories, including Simone Biles record-breaking run.

(Skip 3:18)

Simone Biles made history over the weekend, officially becoming the most decorated gymnast of all time.

The four-time Olympic gymnast was awarded her sixth all-around world championship gold on Friday, 6 October at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Belgium.

This win brought her medal total to 34.

By the time the tournament ended on Sunday, 8 October, she extended her record to 37 medals.

She is only 26 and has just taken a two-year break from the sport for mental health reasons, so that’s quite a comeback, Gilchrist says.

She is so far ahead in her sport… she is in that contemporaries club I would suggest with Don Bradman in cricket, Pelé and Maradona in football, and Tiger Woods in golf.

Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

Scroll above to listen to the discussion


This article first appeared on 947 : Simone Biles becomes the most decorated gymnast EVER




9 October 2023 11:22 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip

