



Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories, including Simone Biles record-breaking run.

Simone Biles made history over the weekend, officially becoming the most decorated gymnast of all time.

The four-time Olympic gymnast was awarded her sixth all-around world championship gold on Friday, 6 October at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Belgium.

This win brought her medal total to 34.

By the time the tournament ended on Sunday, 8 October, she extended her record to 37 medals.

She is only 26 and has just taken a two-year break from the sport for mental health reasons, so that’s quite a comeback, Gilchrist says.

She is so far ahead in her sport… she is in that contemporaries club I would suggest with Don Bradman in cricket, Pelé and Maradona in football, and Tiger Woods in golf. Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

This article first appeared on 947 : Simone Biles becomes the most decorated gymnast EVER