An unbearable situation! Bear cub stuck for two months after food foraging

[WEATHER UPDATE] Slightly cooler temperatures and rain expected in Joburg South Africans can prepare for cooler temperatures as the heatwave is coming to an end. 9 October 2023 3:39 PM
South Africa needs more vets! Job skill currently listed on scarce skills list Gert Steyn, the MD of the South Africa's Veterinary Association speaks on why we have a shortage of vets in South Africa. 9 October 2023 2:35 PM
'I am tired of the lies and empty promises' - Charl Kinnear's widow AfriForum is taking on the case of the murder of Charl Kinnear. 9 October 2023 1:29 PM
View all Local
SA govt, ANC, political parties call for peace talks between Israel, Palestine Over 1,000 people have died since Saturday's 'surprise attack' on cities such as Tel Aviv by alleged Gaza militia. Israel has sinc... 9 October 2023 7:52 AM
Mantashe calls for a 'realistic' assessment of ANC's achievements ANC National Chair, Gwede Mantashe, is calling for a fresh approach to service delivery as the ANC gears up for the 2024 elections... 8 October 2023 11:13 AM
Transnet leadership exodus: 'Parallels with Eskom can't be ignored' Three top executives have now resigned from the embattled state-owned rail and ports company. 5 October 2023 7:55 PM
View all Politics
Supermarket egg rationing makes running a business tough: JHB CBD street vendors Retail stores across South Africa limited the number of eggs sold per customer amid an avian flu outbreak, resulting in vendors in... 9 October 2023 6:47 AM
Drop in new car sales 'reflects continuing financial pressure households face' The already struggling motor vehicle industry has taken another blow as new car sales numbers declined again in September. 7 October 2023 1:19 PM
SA shoppers hit with egg limits as avian flu outbreak bites South Africa is currently grappling with an outbreak of a high-pathogenic avian influenza, a bird flu which spreads rapidly in an... 6 October 2023 7:01 AM
View all Business
How the help of a teacher can change a life: ‘That care lived with me forever’ Growing up in a difficult and neglectful home can be devastating for a child, but the right intervention can be lifesaving. 9 October 2023 3:53 PM
Mental Health Day: 'We can't look at attempted suicide as a criminal matter' 10 October marks World Mental Health Day. 9 October 2023 3:07 PM
Abracadabra your way into a master's degree in... 'magic?!' Harry Potter and Hogwarts for who? You won't have to find platform 9 and three quarters to access this 'magic' school. 9 October 2023 1:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: fixtures and odds The fixtures for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals are set. 9 October 2023 2:38 PM
Proteas smash runs record in Cricket World Cup opener against Sri Lanka The Proteas opened their World Cup campaign with a record-breaking run. 9 October 2023 8:55 AM
Portugal secures historic win. Fiji reaches last eight (FIJ 23-24 POR) While Portugal made history, it was Fiji that secured a quarter-final spot. 9 October 2023 8:19 AM
View all Sport
Trevor Noah first-ever comedian to sell out Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai Trevor Noah continues to make history. 9 October 2023 3:50 PM
Ramaphosa says 'thank you' to Black Coffee for iconic Madison Square Garden show Black Coffee fly's the South African flag high at his history-making performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City. 9 October 2023 3:37 PM
On this day in 1940, John Lennon was born! The rock star would've been 83 today Take a walk down memory lane as we reminisce with some things you might've not known about the singer. 9 October 2023 11:11 AM
View all Entertainment
‘No safe space in society’: UN report reveals the systemic racism in Australia A new UN report reveals the extent of systemic racism faced by people of African descent in Australia 9 October 2023 12:41 PM
4 factors driving 2023’s extreme heat and climate disasters Global temperatures have been off the charts this year for a reason. 9 October 2023 12:32 PM
Gaza-Israel conflict: ‘We saw evil at its peak’ Israel has declared a state of war following a “surprise attack” which has reportedly left more than 1000 dead. 9 October 2023 12:30 PM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
SIM swap scam: Check your SMSes regularly so you don't become a victim Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a subscriber who had money siphoned from her accounts even though she told... 5 October 2023 7:59 PM
Is The Crazy Store's influencer instruction video a little too crazy? The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 4 October 2023 9:30 PM
Fear F*k*l billboard must go or be changed, rules advertising regulator The billboard for armoured vehicle company Armoured Mobility certainly got South Africans talking. 3 October 2023 8:38 PM
View all Opinion
An unbearable situation! Bear cub stuck for two months after food foraging

9 October 2023 11:31 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire
Views and News with Clarence Ford

A bear cub with its head stuck in a food container was rescued by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending online news including an unbearable situation involving a bear getting its head stuck in a jug while seeking food. Skip to 7.30 for this one.

Friedman takes us to Tennessee, America where it's reported that a six-month old bear cub foraged for food before getting its head stuck in a pet food feeder.

The feeder which looks like a jug was stuck on the bear cub's head for about two months before the bear was rescued on 3 October until Tennessee wildlife workers and the Appalachian Bear Rescue freed it.

Image source: Screengrab from usa.today.com Appalachia Bear Rescue, 3 October
Image source: Screengrab from usa.today.com Appalachia Bear Rescue, 3 October

The rescue team aptly named the cub, Juggles after this ordeal but the real question is: how did Juggles survive with a plastic container on his head and without water and food for two months?

Friedman says that he survived because he must have been foraging for food before the hibernation period kicked in which is a basically an "eat-a-thon" which bears do so they don't have to leave their home during winter.

Post-rescue, Juggles was found to be okay with some ticks in his ears and a urinary tract infection and was placed on antibiotics for it.

Juggles is recuperating from its ordeal at a rehabilitation center in Townsend, Tennessee with the goal of releasing him back to the wild.

Image source: Screengrab from usa.today.com Appalachia Bear Rescue, 3 October
Image source: Screengrab from usa.today.com Appalachia Bear Rescue, 3 October

Friedman says this is not unusual animal behaviour. In South Africa, this happens with baboons sometimes and so humans need to "be aware."

As humans, we need to give them space and keep your garbage under lock and key.

Barbara Friedman, Cape Talk Contributor - Barb's Wire

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : An unbearable situation! Bear cub stuck for two months after food foraging




