Gaza-Israel conflict: ‘We saw evil at its peak’





Clement Manyathela speaks with Grisha Yakubovich in Israel, Saleh Hijazi in Palestine, Researcher Na’eem Jennah and the Palestinian Ambassador to South Africa, Hanan Jarrar.

The Hamas group launched a large-scale attack on cities in the Gaza strip.

There has been tension between Israel and Palestine for decades which has been escalating in the past few months.

Israel has retaliated and the Prime Minister of Israel has called on people in Gaza to leave their homes as Israel intends to blockade Gaza.

The war has divided the international community with some supporting Palestine and others siding with Israel.

Yakubovich says that Hamas is a terrorist organisation that has massacred people, and the war of the past few days has been extremely cruel with entire families being killed.

We saw evil at its peak. Grisha Yakubovich, Researcher - Israeli-Palestinian Relations/Former Member of the Israeli Defence Force

However, Hijazi says that Israel's occupation of Palestine is akin to apartheid and this war is a response to an unjust occupation.

Gaza has been called the largest open-air prison in the world. Saleh Hijazi, Human rights activist

Jarrar adds that Palestine has the right to defend itself against Israeli aggression, and the escalation from Hamas should not come as a surprise.

She adds that the international community is only responding now because Israeli lives are being lost, but the same response was not given when Palestinian people were being killed.

Jeenah says that he does not see a de-escalation happening any time soon and things are going to get a lot worse for people in Gaza.

