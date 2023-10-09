Mental Health Day: 'We can't look at attempted suicide as a criminal matter'





Crystal Orderson interviews Melusi Simelane, Civic Rights Programme Manager at the Southern Africa Litigation Centre.

October marks World Mental Health Awareness Month, with World Mental Health Day being celebrated on 10 October – a day for people and communities to unite, improve knowledge, raise awareness, and drive action that promote and protect everyone's mental health.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 11 people per 100 000 per year die by suicide in the African region, higher than the global average of nine per 100 000 people.

Additionally, for every suicide in Africa, there are approximately 20 attempts.

Simelane says that the attempted suicide rate shows the magnitude of work that needs to be done to address mental health and awareness.

This includes investing in a healthcare system that includes and prioritises mental health to ensure that its citizens are taken care of.

Unfortunately, the criminalisation of attempted suicide is still prevalent in countries such as Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Nigeria.

Simelane says that the criminlisation dates back to the colonial era, which has since been done away with in Europe.

We cannot look at attempted suicide as a criminal matter, we need to start looking at it as a public health issue so that we can ensure that people are being taken care of. Melusi Simelane, Civic Rights Programme Manager – Southern Africa Litigation Centre

Mental health issues amongst men remain somewhat of a taboo, which attributes to the increased number of men attempting suicide compared to women.

Mental health has become one of the greatest pressure points in terms of development. Melusi Simelane, Civic Rights Programme Manager – Southern Africa Litigation Centre

Males are one of the leading people who will attempt suicide when we compared them to females. Melusi Simelane, Civic Rights Programme Manager – Southern Africa Litigation Centre

