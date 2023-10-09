Streaming issues? Report here
Joburgers rally to donate eggs to baker during egg shortage

9 October 2023 1:19 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Avian Flu
egg shortage

Johannesburg community rallied to support Davy Tsopo, a small-scale baker, amid South Africa’s egg shortage.

We’ve got a good news story to get your week started!

The Johannesburg community rallied to support Davy Tsopo, a small-scale baker, amid South Africa’s egg shortage.

The talented baker recently shared that he has received dozens of egg donations, which has allowed him to keep his small business going.

Tsopo, who lost his job during the pandemic, started a small baking business after watching baking videos on YouTube, Good Things Guy reports.

He grew a passion for baking and has baked some sweet and gorgeous creations for many parties and special occasions.

Due to the recent outbreak of avian flu, which led to an egg shortage throughout the country, he was forced to turn customers away.

RELATED: It's no yolk! Stores are rationing eggs. Here are some eggcellent substitutes

Well, not anymore! The power of community and kindness has allowed Tsopo to resume baking once again.

“I just want to thank everyone for your amazing support. There's shortage of eggs in the country and I'm getting them from different people. Thank you South Africa thank you,” he shared on social media.


This article first appeared on 947 : Joburgers rally to donate eggs to baker during egg shortage




