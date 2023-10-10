Should SA increase the legal smoking age to curb the next generation of smokers?





Africa Melane interviews Dr Sharon Nyatsanza, Deputy Director of the National Council Against Smoking (NCAS).

In December 2022, New Zealand introduced a steadily rising smoking age to stop those aged 14 and under from ever being able to legally buy cigarettes.

This means that each year, the age at which one may legally purchase cigarettes will go up by another year.

Britain has now also adopted this approach, so that anyone born in 2009 or later will never be able to legally buy cigarettes.

Could or should South Africa follow this approach to prevent the next generation from picking up this habit?

Nyatsanza says that they're seeing fewer people picking up smoking between the ages of 25 and 40 and more people picking up smoking in their younger years.

Smoking / Pexels: Ayşenur

The success of the implementation of the law comes down to its three-phase approach:

Raising the minimal legal smoking age

Reducing the number of licences permitted to sell tobacco products

Reducing the nicotine content in cigarettes

Nyatsanza says that the success of the approach in South Africa comes down to the implementation and enforcement.

Will it work in South Africa? There is a possibility. Dr Sharon Nyatsanza, Deputy Director – National Council Against Smoking

No society wouldn't want to protect its youth. Dr Sharon Nyatsanza, Deputy Director – National Council Against Smoking

