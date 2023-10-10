Here’s why October Transport Month is so important





THIS CONTENT IS SPONSORED BY THE SOUTH AFRICAN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORT.

In honour of Transport Month, the Department of Transport and its entities will be showcasing transport infrastructure services throughout October 2023. These services include aviation; maritime; public transport and roads. The 18th Annual OTM will also be used to further advance the country’s road safety initiatives, while also creating awareness of the economic benefits of the sector.

To learn more about the meaning of this month and what it means to everyday South Africans, Relebogile Mabotja attended the launch day of OTM 2023, where she spoke to esteemed guests including Deputy Minister of Transport, Lisa Mangcu.

Listen to the full conversation below.

This year’s theme "Siyakha” signifies a momentous achievement in infrastructure development, rehabilitation, and maintenance. This theme acknowledges the indispensable role of robust and efficient infrastructure in advancing the goals of the National Development Plan (NDP). By investing in quality transport infrastructure, we lay the groundwork for progress and prosperity. A well-connected and modern transport network will facilitate the seamless movement of people and goods, empowering economic growth and job creation across the country.

The term "Siyakha” also encapsulates the spirit of inclusivity and unity, emphasizing that this is a collective effort.

WATCH: Deputy Minister of Transport @MangcuLisa at the launch of the @RAF_SA Customer Relationship Management Solution. #OTMSA2023 pic.twitter.com/mS1IeHUaRZ ' Department of Transport (@Dotransport) October 9, 2023

This year it's about not leaving anyone behind, infrastructure, and growing the economy. That’s what our theme will be revolving around. Lisa Mangcu, Deputy Minister of Transport

For more information on October Transport Month 2023, visit the Department of Transport’s official website.