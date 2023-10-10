Here’s why October Transport Month is so important

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
There are now 62 million of us in SA, and economic growth is not keeping up Census 2022 stats were released on Tuesday. They show an almost 20% percentage point increase in population from 2011 to 2022 10 October 2023 9:55 PM
ConCourt declares section of the Divorce Act unconstitutional Ordinarily, an individual married out of community of property without accrual can’t claim from their spouse’s estate if they divo... 10 October 2023 3:53 PM
SA mental health care not meeting needs of majority, says psychiatrist On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, a local psychiatrist says much more needs to be done to help South Africans. 10 October 2023 2:00 PM
View all Local
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives? BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Ha... 10 October 2023 8:31 PM
As Eskom chair quits, will replacement be able to get past CEO stalemate? Eskom chairperson Mpho Makwana's resignation was announced on Monday evening. He'll be replaced by non-executive director Mteto Ny... 10 October 2023 7:24 PM
[WATCH] 'God told me I WILL be the president of South Africa' – Mogoeng Mogoeng "It sounds nonsensical but I have seen how unlimited the power of this God is." 10 October 2023 12:01 PM
View all Politics
Choosing property for investment? 'Make sure you know what you're doing' Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money) on why owning an investment property is NOT less risky than a portfolio of shares. 10 October 2023 9:56 PM
Why you need to get your feet into Under Armour’s first carbon-plated shoe The Unisex UA FLOW Velociti Elite Running Shoes are a runner's (or walker's) dream. 9 October 2023 9:39 PM
Why are companies considering delisting from the JSE? Patrice Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARC) is the latest JSE-listed company to mull over it. 9 October 2023 8:32 PM
View all Business
Choosing property for investment? 'Make sure you know what you're doing' Maya Fisher-French (Maya on Money) on why owning an investment property is NOT less risky than a portfolio of shares. 10 October 2023 9:56 PM
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives? BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Ha... 10 October 2023 8:31 PM
"Pick n Pay special deal messaging after Ackerman's death lacked dignity" After announcing Raymond Ackerman's death 'with profound sadness', the retailer introduced Ray Days, which featured some of its fo... 10 October 2023 8:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Record-breaking stadium numbers as Rugby World Cup moves into knock-out phase World Rugby and France 2023 announce record-breaking numbers for quarter, semi, and final games. 10 October 2023 2:14 PM
Extreme heat threatens drivers' health at Qatar GP Ewan Gale (RacingNews365) reflects on the Qatar Grand Prix on Marawa Sports Worldwide. 10 October 2023 1:41 PM
Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: 'The crunch is coming' for South Africa Craig Ray (Sports Editor at Daily Maverick) shares his views on the EPIC Springboks vs France game on Sunday (kickoff at 9pm). 10 October 2023 9:42 AM
View all Sport
Happy 62nd birthday, Jonathan Butler! Jam out to his best songs Take a trip down memory lane with Jonathan Butler's best songs. 10 October 2023 10:47 AM
Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: 'The crunch is coming' for South Africa Craig Ray (Sports Editor at Daily Maverick) shares his views on the EPIC Springboks vs France game on Sunday (kickoff at 9pm). 10 October 2023 9:42 AM
Miss World South Africa to be broadcast LIVE on SABC 3 on 28 October The beauty contest hosted by Minnie Dlamini will be broadcast live on SABC 3 from 5.30pm to 8pm. 10 October 2023 9:11 AM
View all Entertainment
Africa could play a role in mediating Israel-Gaza conflict With escalations in the Israel-Gaza conflict, some believe that African countries could play a role in mediation. 10 October 2023 4:04 PM
An 'idiot's guide' to the complex history behind the Israel-Gaza conflict The Israel-Gaza conflict that has been dominating headlines is the culmination of decades of tension, unrest, and violence. 10 October 2023 2:50 PM
Israel-Gaza conflict: 'What other option did Israel leave for Palestinians?' According to reports, more than 1,300 people have been killed on both sides since the resurgence of deadly violence this weekend. 10 October 2023 1:28 PM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
SA's choice: Build on the positives or be swamped by the negatives? BOOK REVIEW: 'The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: Scenarios for South Africa's Uncertain Future' by Greg Mills, Mills Soko and Ray Ha... 10 October 2023 8:31 PM
"Pick n Pay special deal messaging after Ackerman's death lacked dignity" After announcing Raymond Ackerman's death 'with profound sadness', the retailer introduced Ray Days, which featured some of its fo... 10 October 2023 8:07 PM
As Eskom chair quits, will replacement be able to get past CEO stalemate? Eskom chairperson Mpho Makwana's resignation was announced on Monday evening. He'll be replaced by non-executive director Mteto Ny... 10 October 2023 7:24 PM
View all Opinion
Here’s why October Transport Month is so important

* 10 October 2023 4:21 PM
by Sponsored Content

The 18th Annual October Transport Month highlights the Dept. of Transport's upcoming projects and plans for improvement.

THIS CONTENT IS SPONSORED BY THE SOUTH AFRICAN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORT.

In honour of Transport Month, the Department of Transport and its entities will be showcasing transport infrastructure services throughout October 2023. These services include aviation; maritime; public transport and roads. The 18th Annual OTM will also be used to further advance the country’s road safety initiatives, while also creating awareness of the economic benefits of the sector.

To learn more about the meaning of this month and what it means to everyday South Africans, Relebogile Mabotja attended the launch day of OTM 2023, where she spoke to esteemed guests including Deputy Minister of Transport, Lisa Mangcu.

Listen to the full conversation below.

This year’s theme "Siyakha” signifies a momentous achievement in infrastructure development, rehabilitation, and maintenance. This theme acknowledges the indispensable role of robust and efficient infrastructure in advancing the goals of the National Development Plan (NDP). By investing in quality transport infrastructure, we lay the groundwork for progress and prosperity. A well-connected and modern transport network will facilitate the seamless movement of people and goods, empowering economic growth and job creation across the country.

The term "Siyakha” also encapsulates the spirit of inclusivity and unity, emphasizing that this is a collective effort.

This year it's about not leaving anyone behind, infrastructure, and growing the economy. That’s what our theme will be revolving around.

Lisa Mangcu, Deputy Minister of Transport

For more information on October Transport Month 2023, visit the Department of Transport’s official website.




