Poor oral hygiene linked to cancer and other serious diseases
John Perlman speaks with Prof Neil Wood, Specialist in Oral Medicine and Periodontology
The mouth is the window to the rest of your body, and not taking care of it can have serious consequences.
Two scientists found that certain bacteria in your mouth have been linked to multiple health issues including liver disease, renal failure, cancers, heart disease, and hypertension.
According to Woods, these bacteria can cause a chronic low-level inflammation and people do not always address these problems with their gums.
He says that in order to protect your dental health you need to be aware of all the small spaces and grooves in your mouth that need special attention, so you can remove all the bacteria.
In addition to this he says you need to visit your dentist so you can get all the tough to reach areas.
You do need to brush, floss, and use mouth wash.Prof Neil Wood, Specialist in Oral Medicine and Periodontology
Listen to the interview above for more.
