How will the Israel-Palestine conflict impact the global economy?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Deon Gouws, Chief investment officer at Credo.
There has been tension between Israel and Palestine for decades.
But Saturday's attack on Israel by Palestinian group Hamas has sparked a full-blown war, which could have a bigger impact on the Middle East region and the global economy.
Major airlines including Air France and Lufthansa have already suspended flights to Tel Aviv, as the fighting intensifies.
There is a potential of other Arab nations being drawn into the conflict, which could have major ramifications for the oil producing nations in the region.
Deon Gouws, Chief investment officer at Credo says for now, the markets have taken the latest developments in the Middle East in its stride.
Gouws says the markets reacted in a similar fashion to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Gaza won't hamper markets, unless Israel strikes Iran. It's all about next steps, it's all about how this escalates.Deon Gouws, Chief investment officer at Credo
Markets over the years has figured out that conflicts like these, are typically relatively short-lived.Deon Gouws, Chief investment officer at Credo
RELATED: Israel-Hamas war: 'The issue stems from the oppression of Palestinians'
Whether it becomes a really hot war, involving larger regions of the world. Nuclear powers poised against each other.Deon Gouws, Chief investment officer at Credo
When Russia invaded Ukrainethe market responded in essentially the same way, even though there was talk of nuclear war. A month after the war started, the market was up five percent.Deon Gouws, Chief investment officer at Credo
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How will the Israel-Palestine conflict impact the global economy?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54297167_flags-of-palestine-and-israel-painted-on-cracked-wall.html?vti=odzxs7tpknlwltcco1-1-1
More from Business
Why you need to get your feet into Under Armour’s first carbon-plated shoe
The Unisex UA FLOW Velociti Elite Running Shoes are a runner's (or walker's) dream.Read More
Why are companies considering delisting from the JSE?
Patrice Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARC) is the latest JSE-listed company to mull over it.Read More
U.S retailer claims appetite suppressing drugs eating away at food sale profits
American retail chain, Walmart says customers taking appetite suppressants such as Ozempic are buying less food.Read More
Supermarket egg rationing makes running a business tough: JHB CBD street vendors
Retail stores across South Africa limited the number of eggs sold per customer amid an avian flu outbreak, resulting in vendors in the inner city having to reduce the amount of breakfast dishes and scones they could sell.Read More
Drop in new car sales 'reflects continuing financial pressure households face'
The already struggling motor vehicle industry has taken another blow as new car sales numbers declined again in September.Read More
SA shoppers hit with egg limits as avian flu outbreak bites
South Africa is currently grappling with an outbreak of a high-pathogenic avian influenza, a bird flu which spreads rapidly in an infected flock, causing a high death rate.Read More
Why do so many people hate their jobs and what can companies do about it?
What are the key ingredients of making sure that work becomes more meaningful, and even fun?Read More
Pick n Pay pilots zero-waste store to cut food waste, environmental impact
The retailer says the plan is to replicate the model in more stores nationwide.Read More
SIM swap scam: Check your SMSes regularly so you don't become a victim
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a subscriber who had money siphoned from her accounts even though she told her provider she had NOT authorised a SIM swap.Read More