



Bruce Whitfield speaks to Deon Gouws, Chief investment officer at Credo.

There has been tension between Israel and Palestine for decades.

But Saturday's attack on Israel by Palestinian group Hamas has sparked a full-blown war, which could have a bigger impact on the Middle East region and the global economy.

Major airlines including Air France and Lufthansa have already suspended flights to Tel Aviv, as the fighting intensifies.

A wall separating occupied Palestinian territory from Israel. © brunhildeundernst/123rf.com

There is a potential of other Arab nations being drawn into the conflict, which could have major ramifications for the oil producing nations in the region.

Deon Gouws, Chief investment officer at Credo says for now, the markets have taken the latest developments in the Middle East in its stride.

Gouws says the markets reacted in a similar fashion to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Gaza won't hamper markets, unless Israel strikes Iran. It's all about next steps, it's all about how this escalates. Deon Gouws, Chief investment officer at Credo

Markets over the years has figured out that conflicts like these, are typically relatively short-lived. Deon Gouws, Chief investment officer at Credo

RELATED: Israel-Hamas war: 'The issue stems from the oppression of Palestinians'

Whether it becomes a really hot war, involving larger regions of the world. Nuclear powers poised against each other. Deon Gouws, Chief investment officer at Credo

When Russia invaded Ukrainethe market responded in essentially the same way, even though there was talk of nuclear war. A month after the war started, the market was up five percent. Deon Gouws, Chief investment officer at Credo

Listen to the audio for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How will the Israel-Palestine conflict impact the global economy?