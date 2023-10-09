South African living in Israel: 'It's our first real war experience as a family'





JOHANNESBURG - A South African living in Israel says the situation on the ground is a tense and stressful one.

Residents of Israel awoke to a surprise assault by Hamas on Saturday morning, with an attack by land, air and sea.

Israel has since declared war and according to reports, more than 1,300 people have been killed on both sides so far.

Originally from Joburg, Shmuli Kagan immigrated to Israel with his family in 2021.

He lives in Kiryat Gat, in the south of the country.

“We’re living with a lot of tension, a lot of stress. We’re working from home if we can, and our kids have to be at home. We’re not really allowed to leave the house. People are told to stay indoors, to lock their doors because we don’t know what will happen.”

Kagan also spoke to the toll the situation is taking on his three young children.

“Something also close to home is just how unsettled my children are. They are scared, they are unsettled. They hear the sirens; they feel the reverberations.The streets where I live which are normally bustling, are very quiet. People are scared. It’s our first real war experience as a family living here in Israel.”

