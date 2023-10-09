Meyiwa trial: DNA found at scene excludes all accused - senior forensic analyst
JOHANNESBURG - A senior forensic analyst in the Senzo Meyiwa trial said the DNA on the checkered hat found on the scene of Senzo Meyiwa's murder excludes all the accused.
Captain Mmampshedi Masetla was on Monday testifying as a State witness.
He conducted an analysis of the DNA evidence collected from the crime scene.
READ: Meyiwa trial: cellphone evidence put on ice following defence objections
Meyiwa was shot at the home of Meyiwa's girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in October 2014.
Some of the witnesses in the Senzo Meyiwa trial have testified that the checkered hat found at the Khumalo home after the football star was murdered belonged to one of the intruders and was left behind when they fled the scene.
But evidence by Masetla has excluded the men in the dock.
Masetla said the DNA found on the hat is also a mixture of profiles in terms of gender - meaning the hat could have been worn by two men or a man and woman. Masetla also testified that Mthokoziseni Maphisa, Fisokuhle Ntuli and Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya are excluded from all the swabs taken in the house.
This article first appeared on EWN : Meyiwa trial: DNA found at scene excludes all accused - senior forensic analyst
