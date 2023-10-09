U.S retailer claims appetite suppressing drugs eating away at food sale profits





Bruce Whitfield speaks to Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive at Discovery Health & Andrea du Plessis, senior retail analyst at Trade Intelligence.

The appetite suppressing drug, Ozempic has been in the news a lot over the last year.

Ozempic is an appetite suppressing drug prescribed by doctors to diabetic patients and those struggling with obesity, as an aid to lose weight.

There's been a noticeable increase in the use of the drug, not only for patients with chronic health issues, but also for those who want to keep the weight off.

According to American retail chain, this has resulted in a direct decrease in the sale of foods, particularly snacks and beverages.

The way that the drug works, is it decreases your feeling of hunger and appetite. It slows the release of food from your stomach, and increasing the feeling of satiety. Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive at Discovery Health

It effectively deceives your brain into believing that you're not hungry. Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive at Discovery Health

Andrea du Plessis, senior retail analyst at Trade Intelligence doesn't believe that drugs such as Ozempic can be the sole reason for a decline in food sales.

I'm not disputing the claims or the numbers quoted by ethical sources, but it certainly sounds like a bit of a stretch. Andrea du Plessis, senior retail analyst at Trade Intelligence

There are so many factors influencing and driving shopper behaviour. In South Africa in particular it's very complex. Andrea du Plessis, senior retail analyst at Trade Intelligence

The macro environment's impact on people's behaviour around snacks and sweets, we do see some interesting shifts which certainly don't speak to the impact of this drug. Andrea du Plessis, senior retail analyst at Trade Intelligence

