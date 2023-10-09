Streaming issues? Report here
[WEATHER UPDATE] Slightly cooler temperatures and rain expected in Joburg South Africans can prepare for cooler temperatures as the heatwave is coming to an end.
South Africa needs more vets! Job skill currently listed on scarce skills list Gert Steyn, the MD of the South Africa's Veterinary Association speaks on why we have a shortage of vets in South Africa.
'I am tired of the lies and empty promises' - Charl Kinnear's widow AfriForum is taking on the case of the murder of Charl Kinnear.
SA govt, ANC, political parties call for peace talks between Israel, Palestine Over 1,000 people have died since Saturday's 'surprise attack' on cities such as Tel Aviv by alleged Gaza militia. Israel has sinc...
Mantashe calls for a 'realistic' assessment of ANC's achievements ANC National Chair, Gwede Mantashe, is calling for a fresh approach to service delivery as the ANC gears up for the 2024 elections...
Transnet leadership exodus: 'Parallels with Eskom can't be ignored' Three top executives have now resigned from the embattled state-owned rail and ports company.
Why you need to get your feet into Under Armour's first carbon-plated shoe The Unisex UA FLOW Velociti Elite Running Shoes are a runner's (or walker's) dream.
Why are companies considering delisting from the JSE? Patrice Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARC) is the latest JSE-listed company to mull over it.
U.S retailer claims appetite suppressing drugs eating away at food sale profits American retail chain, Walmart says customers taking appetite suppressants such as Ozempic are buying less food.
Poor oral hygiene linked to cancer and other serious diseases Dental health is not just important for good breath, it is also essential for your health.
How the help of a teacher can change a life: 'That care lived with me forever' Growing up in a difficult and neglectful home can be devastating for a child, but the right intervention can be lifesaving.
Mental Health Day: 'We can't look at attempted suicide as a criminal matter' 10 October marks World Mental Health Day.
Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: fixtures and odds The fixtures for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals are set.
Proteas smash runs record in Cricket World Cup opener against Sri Lanka The Proteas opened their World Cup campaign with a record-breaking run.
Portugal secures historic win. Fiji reaches last eight (FIJ 23-24 POR) While Portugal made history, it was Fiji that secured a quarter-final spot.
Trevor Noah first-ever comedian to sell out Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai Trevor Noah continues to make history.
Ramaphosa says 'thank you' to Black Coffee for iconic Madison Square Garden show Black Coffee fly's the South African flag high at his history-making performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
On this day in 1940, John Lennon was born! The rock star would've been 83 today Take a walk down memory lane as we reminisce with some things you might've not known about the singer.
'No safe space in society': UN report reveals the systemic racism in Australia A new UN report reveals the extent of systemic racism faced by people of African descent in Australia
4 factors driving 2023's extreme heat and climate disasters Global temperatures have been off the charts this year for a reason.
Gaza-Israel conflict: 'We saw evil at its peak' Israel has declared a state of war following a "surprise attack" which has reportedly left more than 1000 dead.
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment.
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa.
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report.
SIM swap scam: Check your SMSes regularly so you don't become a victim Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a subscriber who had money siphoned from her accounts even though she told...
Is The Crazy Store's influencer instruction video a little too crazy? The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.
Fear F*k*l billboard must go or be changed, rules advertising regulator The billboard for armoured vehicle company Armoured Mobility certainly got South Africans talking.
Why you need to get your feet into Under Armour’s first carbon-plated shoe

The Unisex UA FLOW Velociti Elite Running Shoes are a runner's (or walker's) dream.

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios.

American sportswear company, Under Armour says its latest technology, the Unisex UA FLOW Velociti Elite Running Shoes were tested by some of the world's fastest runners, and built to hit record-breaking speeds.

The shoe is designed and made with a full-length carbon fiber plate, adding propulsion while tackling that grueling marathon, while the rubberless cushioning makes this racing shoe light and grippy.

Under Armour also claims that the cushioning reduces impact, returns energy, and helps propel the runner forward.

The American sportwear brand is no stranger to incorporating the latest technology to it's apparel.

Previous shoe designs were fitted with Bluetooth sensors that could be synced to your phone to optimise your training.

Unisex UA FLOW Velociti Elite Running Shoes. Image: underarmour.co.za
Unisex UA FLOW Velociti Elite Running Shoes. Image: underarmour.co.za

They're carbon-plated. And it's a plate of carbon that runs through the shoe from the heel to the toe. It's amazingly comfortable, both to walk and to run in these shoes.

Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios

This kind of high-end development, in high-end shoes will filter down into the rest of the shoes. This is how technology advances, that it filters down the mass market.

Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios

I can see how much of a difference this can make for somebody. It might not be my form of technology...but I can see amazing technology where it's being developed.

Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Why you need to get your feet into Under Armour’s first carbon-plated shoe




EWN Highlights

The day that was: Israel, Hamas conflict, closure for Imam Abdullah Haron family

9 October 2023 10:37 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Babulale umfundisi esashumayela, iAirlink iphenyelwa ukubiza

9 October 2023 10:31 PM

ConCourt confirms Oscar Pistorius became eligible for parole in March

9 October 2023 10:08 PM

