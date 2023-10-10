Hamas vows to execute hostages each time Israel strikes Gaza without warning
Bongani Bingwa interviews Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.
At least 150 people are being held hostage by Hamas fighters in areas across Gaza following raids on Saturday.
Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations says finding hostages are important, but that it's even more vital to focus on "obliterating Hamas terrorist capabilities".
Abu Obaida, the spokesperson of Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades, says they will start executing civilian hostages if Israel targets people in Gaza without warning.
What's been reported thus far:
- Hundreds of attendees at the Nova music festival in Israel near the Gaza Strip have been either killed or kidnapped
- Hamas fighters have taken hostages in the border community Be'eri, 20 miles east of Gaza
- Al Qassam Brigades claimed to capture “dozens” of Israeli soldiers on Saturday
- Foreign nationals remain unaccounted for
RELATED: (WATCH) At least 260 dead after attack at Israeli electronic music festival
RELATED: Gaza-Israel conflict: ‘We saw evil at its peak’
RELATED: Israel-Hamas war: 'The issue stems from the oppression of Palestinians'
It's chaos, it really is... it's still absolute chaos.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54297167_flags-of-palestine-and-israel-painted-on-cracked-wall.html?vti=odzxs7tpknlwltcco1-1-1
More from World
Africa could play a role in mediating Israel-Gaza conflict
With escalations in the Israel-Gaza conflict, some believe that African countries could play a role in mediation.Read More
An 'idiot's guide' to the complex history behind the Israel-Gaza conflict
The Israel-Gaza conflict that has been dominating headlines is the culmination of decades of tension, unrest, and violence.Read More
Israel-Gaza conflict: 'What other option did Israel leave for Palestinians?'
According to reports, more than 1,300 people have been killed on both sides since the resurgence of deadly violence this weekend.Read More
Romantic heroes or one of us: how we judge political leaders is rarely rational
When voting for someone to lead a country, we rarely judge them objectively or rationally.Read More
Israel-Gaza conflict: 'The death toll changes hour by hour'
Israel has announced it is at war following the unprecedented attacks by militant group Hamas over the weekend.Read More
Israel-Hamas war: 'We should be pointing the finger at the US and EU'
Political scientist Steven Friedman says there has been nothing close to a peace process for the last 15 to 20 years.Read More
The Israel-Hamas war: No matter who loses, Iran wins
In the Israel-Hamas war, it seems unlikely that either side will come out the winner.Read More
‘No safe space in society’: UN report reveals the systemic racism in Australia
A new UN report reveals the extent of systemic racism faced by people of African descent in AustraliaRead More
4 factors driving 2023’s extreme heat and climate disasters
Global temperatures have been off the charts this year for a reason.Read More