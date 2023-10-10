



South African singer-songwriter Jonathan Butler celebrates his 62nd birthday today (10 October).

The Grammy-nominated artist is a hugely popular performer, known for his classic R&B, jazz fusion, and gospel music.

His career spans over four decades.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane with his best songs, ranked by Music VF:

‘Baby Please Don’t Take It (I Need Your Love)’

‘Lies’

‘Holding On’

‘Take Good Care of Me’

‘There’s One Born Every Minute (I’m a Sucker for You)’

‘More Than Friends’

‘Sarah, Sarah’

‘Heal Our Land’

‘Sing Me Your Love Song’

‘I’m On My Knees’

This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 62nd birthday, Jonathan Butler! Jam out to his best songs