Entertainment

Happy 62nd birthday, Jonathan Butler! Jam out to his best songs

10 October 2023 10:47 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Jonathan Butler
Happy birthday

Take a trip down memory lane with Jonathan Butler's best songs.

South African singer-songwriter Jonathan Butler celebrates his 62nd birthday today (10 October).

The Grammy-nominated artist is a hugely popular performer, known for his classic R&B, jazz fusion, and gospel music.

His career spans over four decades.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane with his best songs, ranked by Music VF:

‘Baby Please Don’t Take It (I Need Your Love)’

‘Lies’

‘Holding On’

‘Take Good Care of Me’

‘There’s One Born Every Minute (I’m a Sucker for You)’

‘More Than Friends’

‘Sarah, Sarah’

‘Heal Our Land’

‘Sing Me Your Love Song’

‘I’m On My Knees’


This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 62nd birthday, Jonathan Butler! Jam out to his best songs




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
