Happy 62nd birthday, Jonathan Butler! Jam out to his best songs
South African singer-songwriter Jonathan Butler celebrates his 62nd birthday today (10 October).
The Grammy-nominated artist is a hugely popular performer, known for his classic R&B, jazz fusion, and gospel music.
His career spans over four decades.
Let’s take a trip down memory lane with his best songs, ranked by Music VF:
‘Baby Please Don’t Take It (I Need Your Love)’
‘Lies’
‘Holding On’
‘Take Good Care of Me’
‘There’s One Born Every Minute (I’m a Sucker for You)’
‘More Than Friends’
‘Sarah, Sarah’
‘Heal Our Land’
‘Sing Me Your Love Song’
‘I’m On My Knees’
This article first appeared on 947 : Happy 62nd birthday, Jonathan Butler! Jam out to his best songs
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Jonathan_Butler.jpg
More from Entertainment
Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: 'The crunch is coming' for South Africa
Craig Ray (Sports Editor at Daily Maverick) shares his views on the EPIC Springboks vs France game on Sunday (kickoff at 9pm).Read More
Miss World South Africa to be broadcast LIVE on SABC 3 on 28 October
The beauty contest hosted by Minnie Dlamini will be broadcast live on SABC 3 from 5.30pm to 8pm.Read More
Trevor Noah first-ever comedian to sell out Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai
Trevor Noah continues to make history.Read More
Ramaphosa says 'thank you' to Black Coffee for iconic Madison Square Garden show
Black Coffee fly's the South African flag high at his history-making performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City.Read More
On this day in 1940, John Lennon was born! The rock star would've been 83 today
Take a walk down memory lane as we reminisce with some things you might've not known about the singer.Read More
Legal docs show Kanye West married Bianca Censori a month after split from Kim K
Yes, it's official! Kanye West and Bianca Censori are married.Read More
Beckham - a riveting look into the life of a cultural icon
Desperate for a new series to binge-watch or heading to the cinema for date-night? Gayle Edmunds shares her top picks of things to watch on the big and small screen. This week we’re watching: BeckhamRead More
'Otherwise, you well?' Comedian Nina Hastie's new series ready to go live!
The multi-talented creative's latest project is a podcast/YouTube series focused on mental wellbeing and features fellow-comedians.Read More
Comedian Trevor Gumbi takes to the stage in Gauteng this weekend
Catch South Africa comedian Trevor Gumbi at his live stand-up show in Midrand on 6 October.Read More