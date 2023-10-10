Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: 'The crunch is coming' for South Africa
Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick, shares his views on the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals between the Springboks and France on Sunday.
Ray says it's been a slow journey "but we're getting to the point where things finally matter" for South Africa in the Rugby World Cup.
Ray warns that "the crunch is coming" and that "it gets tense from here on in."
Quarter-final matches happen on Saturday and Sunday (14-15 October).
Saturday, 14 October
Wales versus Argentina, 5pm
Ireland versus New Zealand, 9pm
Sunday, 15 October
England versus Fiji, 5pm
South Africa versus France, 9pm
If South Africa beats France, they will play the winner of the match between England and Fiji.
The winner of the match between Ireland and New Zealand will play the winner of the game between Wales and Argentina.
Ray says that he is "nervous for the Springboks."
The Springboks will blitz and tackle whatever is in front of them but they will also face a hostile environment as the crowd will cheer for their home team while the Springboks will face boos and unruliness.Craig Ray, Sports Editor - Daily Maverick
Ray notes that the Bokke's fate might be with the referee who "will be under immense pressure since rugby is a game that's under a fair amount of interpretation from the referee."
Antoine Dupont - arguably the world's best player - will feature in Sunday's game so the "Springboks must be on their best form for this one," warns Ray.
