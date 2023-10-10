Israel-Gaza conflict: 'What other option did Israel leave for Palestinians?'
John Maytham speaks to Dr Abeer Zayyad, a Palestinian activist, based in Jerusalem, to get her perspective of the events which have been unfolding in the troubled region since Saturday.
The resurgence of violence in the Middle East continues to divide the international community.
Early on Saturday, Residents of Israel awoke to an assault by Hamas with an attack by land, air and sea.
The war has divided the international community with some supporting Palestine and others siding with Israel.
Zayyad is a Palestinian activist who says Israel should not have been surprised by the attack.
This was coming...Israel was supposed to know that, when you continuing killing people, occupying land, taking land from people, at the end people will try to fight.Dr Abeer Zayyad, Palestinian activist
We have a right to fight, we have a right to protect ourselves.Dr Abeer Zayyad, Palestinian activist
This weekend, hundreds of attendees at the Nova music festival in Israel near the Gaza Strip were killed and scores kidnapped.
So how does killing 250 young people dancing at a rave festival in the desert advance the Palestinian cause, counters CapeTalk host John Maytham?
First of all, all these young people are part of the Israeli army. They are not civilians.Dr Abeer Zayyad, Palestinian activist
To say this does not help, what other option did they leave for the Palestinians?Dr Abeer Zayyad, Palestinian activist
Since ten years, the [Palestinians] accepted a peace agreement, accepted to have negotiations, accepted a declaration of Israel. What have Israel done?Dr Abeer Zayyad, Palestinian activist
According to the BBC, the death toll in Gaza is now above 700 people, with over 100 children and over 100 women among those killed in Israeli air strikes.
Abu Obaida, the spokesperson of Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades, says they will start executing civilian hostages if Israel targets people in Gaza without warning.
