100-year-old individuals blood tests give hints of the secrets to longevity

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA mental health care not meeting needs of majority, says psychiatrist On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, a local psychiatrist says much more needs to be done to help South Africans. 10 October 2023 2:00 PM
First-of-its-kind report lists local ad firms working with fossil fuel industry The report also features a number of case studies about the negative impacts of fossil fuel advertising. 10 October 2023 1:29 PM
Is Oscar Pistorius rehabilitated and should he be granted parole? Pistorius is currently serving a 13-year-and-five-month prison sentence for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. 10 October 2023 1:02 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] 'God told me I WILL be the president of South Africa' – Mogoeng Mogoeng "It sounds nonsensical but I have seen how unlimited the power of this God is." 10 October 2023 12:01 PM
SA govt, ANC, political parties call for peace talks between Israel, Palestine Over 1,000 people have died since Saturday's 'surprise attack' on cities such as Tel Aviv by alleged Gaza militia. Israel has sinc... 9 October 2023 7:52 AM
Mantashe calls for a 'realistic' assessment of ANC's achievements ANC National Chair, Gwede Mantashe, is calling for a fresh approach to service delivery as the ANC gears up for the 2024 elections... 8 October 2023 11:13 AM
View all Politics
Why you need to get your feet into Under Armour’s first carbon-plated shoe The Unisex UA FLOW Velociti Elite Running Shoes are a runner's (or walker's) dream. 9 October 2023 9:39 PM
Why are companies considering delisting from the JSE? Patrice Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARC) is the latest JSE-listed company to mull over it. 9 October 2023 8:32 PM
U.S retailer claims appetite suppressing drugs eating away at food sale profits American retail chain, Walmart says customers taking appetite suppressants such as Ozempic are buying less food. 9 October 2023 8:08 PM
View all Business
How to choose the right references for your CV When applying for jobs you want to put your best foot forward, and that includes having the right people vouch for you. 10 October 2023 2:10 PM
Ferrari goes green releasing first fully electric sports supercar for 2025 The iconic Italian luxury sports car brand is set to make automotive history! 10 October 2023 1:55 PM
Crocs are flying off the shelves as people give up on dressing fancy Crocs has reported that business is booming as people are dressing more casually. 10 October 2023 1:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
Extreme heat threatens drivers' health at Qatar GP Ewan Gale (RacingNews365) reflects on the Qatar Grand Prix on Marawa Sports Worldwide. 10 October 2023 1:41 PM
Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: 'The crunch is coming' for South Africa Craig Ray (Sports Editor at Daily Maverick) shares his views on the EPIC Springboks vs France game on Sunday (kickoff at 9pm). 10 October 2023 9:42 AM
Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: fixtures and odds The fixtures for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals are set. 9 October 2023 2:38 PM
View all Sport
Happy 62nd birthday, Jonathan Butler! Jam out to his best songs Take a trip down memory lane with Jonathan Butler's best songs. 10 October 2023 10:47 AM
Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: 'The crunch is coming' for South Africa Craig Ray (Sports Editor at Daily Maverick) shares his views on the EPIC Springboks vs France game on Sunday (kickoff at 9pm). 10 October 2023 9:42 AM
Miss World South Africa to be broadcast LIVE on SABC 3 on 28 October The beauty contest hosted by Minnie Dlamini will be broadcast live on SABC 3 from 5.30pm to 8pm. 10 October 2023 9:11 AM
View all Entertainment
Africa could play a role in mediating Israel-Gaza conflict With escalations in the Israel-Gaza conflict, some believe that African countries could play a role in mediation. 10 October 2023 4:04 PM
An 'idiot's guide' to the complex history behind the Israel-Gaza conflict The Israel-Gaza conflict that has been dominating headlines is the culmination of decades of tension, unrest, and violence. 10 October 2023 2:50 PM
Israel-Gaza conflict: 'What other option did Israel leave for Palestinians?' According to reports, more than 1,300 people have been killed on both sides since the resurgence of deadly violence this weekend. 10 October 2023 1:28 PM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
SIM swap scam: Check your SMSes regularly so you don't become a victim Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a subscriber who had money siphoned from her accounts even though she told... 5 October 2023 7:59 PM
Is The Crazy Store's influencer instruction video a little too crazy? The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 4 October 2023 9:30 PM
Fear F*k*l billboard must go or be changed, rules advertising regulator The billboard for armoured vehicle company Armoured Mobility certainly got South Africans talking. 3 October 2023 8:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

100-year-old individuals blood tests give hints of the secrets to longevity

10 October 2023 11:35 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Centenarians

Centenarians are the fastest-growing demographic group of the world’s population and we can learn a lot from them.

This article is published courtesy of The Conversation and Karin Modig an Associate Professor of Epidemiology, from Karolinska Institutet.

Centenarians, once considered rare, have become commonplace. Indeed, they are the fastest-growing demographic group of the world’s population, with numbers roughly doubling every ten years since the 1970s.

How long humans can live, and what determines a long and healthy life, have been of interest for as long as we know. Plato and Aristotle discussed and wrote about the ageing process over 2,300 years ago.

The pursuit of understanding the secrets behind exceptional longevity isn’t easy, however. It involves unravelling the complex interplay of genetic predisposition and lifestyle factors and how they interact throughout a person’s life. Now our recent study, published in GeroScience,, has unveiled some common biomarkers, including levels of cholesterol and glucose, in people who live past 90.

RELATED: AGING IS COMPLICATED! THERE'S NO ONE-SIZE-FITS-ALL FOR ANTI-AGING INTERVENTIONS

Nonagenarians and centenarians have long been of intense interest to scientists as they may help us understand how to live longer, and perhaps also how to age in better health. So far, studies of centenarians have often been small scale and focused on a selected group, for example, excluding centenarians who live in care homes.

Huge dataset

Ours is the largest study comparing biomarker profiles measured throughout life among exceptionally long-lived people and their shorter-lived peers to date.

We compared the biomarker profiles of people who went on to live past the age of 100, and their shorter-lived peers, and investigated the link between the profiles and the chance of becoming a centenarian.

Our research included data from 44,000 Swedes who underwent health assessments at ages 64-99 - they were a sample of the so-called Amoris cohort. These participants were then followed through Swedish register data for up to 35 years. Of these people, 1,224, or 2.7%, lived to be 100 years old. The vast majority (85%) of the centenarians were female.

RELATED: FORGETFUL? EAT 'MIND' FOODS TO HELP WITH AGE-RELATED MEMORY LOSS AND DEMENTIA

Twelve blood-based biomarkers related to inflammation, metabolism, liver and kidney function, as well as potential malnutrition and anaemia, were included. All of these have been associated with ageing or mortality in previous studies.

The biomarker related to inflammation was uric acid – a waste product in the body caused by the digestion of certain foods. We also looked at markers linked to metabolic status and function including total cholesterol and glucose, and ones related to liver function, such as alanine aminotransferase (Alat), aspartate aminotransferase (Asat), albumin, gamma-glutamyl transferase (GGT), alkaline phosphatase (Alp) and lactate dehydrogenase (LD).

We also looked at creatinine, which is linked to kidney function, and iron and total iron-binding capacity (TIBC), which is linked to anaemia. Finally, we also investigated albumin, a biomarker associated with nutrition.

RELATED: EARLY INDICATORS OF DEMENTIA: 5 BEHAVIOUR CHANGES TO LOOK FOR AFTER AGE 50

Findings

We found that, on the whole, those who made it to their hundredth birthday tended to have lower levels of glucose, creatinine and uric acid from their sixties onwards. Although the median values didn’t differ significantly between centenarians and non-centenarians for most biomarkers, centenarians seldom displayed extremely high or low values.

For example, very few of the centenarians had a glucose level above 6.5 earlier in life, or a creatinine level above 125.

Image source: screengrab from The Conversation, Sabino Parente/Shutterstock
Image source: screengrab from The Conversation, Sabino Parente/Shutterstock

For many of the biomarkers, both centenarians and non-centenarians had values outside of the range considered normal in clinical guidelines. This is probably because these guidelines are set based on a younger and healthier population.

When exploring which biomarkers were linked to the likelihood of reaching 100, we found that all but two (alat and albumin) of the 12 biomarkers showed a connection to the likelihood of turning 100. This was even after accounting for age, sex and disease burden.

The people in the lowest out of five groups for levels of total cholesterol and iron had a lower chance of reaching 100 years as compared to those with higher levels. Meanwhile, people with higher levels of glucose, creatinine, uric acid and markers for liver function also decreased the chance of becoming a centenarian.

In absolute terms, the differences were rather small for some of the biomarkers, while for others the differences were somewhat more substantial.

RELATED: HEALTH AND WELLNESS: THESE ARE 4 OF THE BIGGEST FITNESS TRENDS OF 2023 SO FAR

For uric acid, for instance, the absolute difference was 2.5 percentage points. This means that people in the group with the lowest uric acid had a 4% chance of turning 100 while in the group with the highest uric acid levels only 1.5% made it to age 100.

Even if the differences we discovered were overall rather small, they suggest a potential link between metabolic health, nutrition and exceptional longevity.

The study, however, does not allow any conclusions about which lifestyle factors or genes are responsible for the biomarker values. However, it is reasonable to think that factors such as nutrition and alcohol intake play a role. Keeping track of your kidney and liver values, as well as glucose and uric acid as you get older, is probably not a bad idea.

That said, chance probably plays a role at some point in reaching an exceptional age. But the fact that differences in biomarkers could be observed a long time before death suggests that genes and lifestyle may also play a role.


This article first appeared on KFM : 100-year-old individuals blood tests give hints of the secrets to longevity




10 October 2023 11:35 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Centenarians

More from Lifestyle

Picture: cottonbro studio via pexels

How to choose the right references for your CV

10 October 2023 2:10 PM

When applying for jobs you want to put your best foot forward, and that includes having the right people vouch for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The 325 km/h Ferrari 458 Italia. © alzamu79/123rf.com

Ferrari goes green releasing first fully electric sports supercar for 2025

10 October 2023 1:55 PM

The iconic Italian luxury sports car brand is set to make automotive history!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Crocs. Picture: Melike Benli via pexels

Crocs are flying off the shelves as people give up on dressing fancy

10 October 2023 1:10 PM

Crocs has reported that business is booming as people are dressing more casually.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] SGAXA NEH! Boyfriend begs Angelique to stop walking to Pretoria

10 October 2023 12:04 PM

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A beach resort in Thailand. Picture: Pixabay.com

Four reasons why Thailand should be on your travel bucket list

10 October 2023 11:32 AM

Thailand is all about affordable luxury, perfect for first-time or budget travellers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Ever-rising cost of food impacts the diets of South Africans, says expert

10 October 2023 11:21 AM

Dr Elize Symington (Nutrition Society of SA) talks about how environments impact nutrition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com.

Boiling bananas is an A-PEELING 'new' trend... and a health benefit?

10 October 2023 11:08 AM

Would you? Should you? Why? Fitness guru, Liezel van der Westhuizen delves into the latest TikTok trend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Smoking / Pexels: Ayşenur

Should SA increase the legal smoking age to curb the next generation of smokers?

10 October 2023 10:17 AM

This would mean that each year, the age at which one may legally purchase cigarettes will go up by another year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dolgachov/123rf.com

Poor oral hygiene linked to cancer and other serious diseases

9 October 2023 5:11 PM

Dental health is not just important for good breath, it is also essential for your health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Max Fisher via pexels

How the help of a teacher can change a life: ‘That care lived with me forever’

9 October 2023 3:53 PM

Growing up in a difficult and neglectful home can be devastating for a child, but the right intervention can be lifesaving.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Crocs are flying off the shelves as people give up on dressing fancy

Lifestyle

Ferrari goes green releasing first fully electric sports supercar for 2025

Lifestyle

Romantic heroes or one of us: how we judge political leaders is rarely rational

World

EWN Highlights

Homeless Day: Seri keeps watchful eye over eviction order against CT's homeless

10 October 2023 5:59 PM

SA's employment legislation seeks to accommodate the disabled in the workplace

10 October 2023 5:44 PM

Investigation underway after apartment building fire in Joburg CBD

10 October 2023 4:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA