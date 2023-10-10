Israel-Gaza conflict: 'The death toll changes hour by hour'

Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Latest Local
SA mental health care not meeting needs of majority, says psychiatrist On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, a local psychiatrist says much more needs to be done to help South Africans. 10 October 2023 2:00 PM
First-of-its-kind report lists local ad firms working with fossil fuel industry The report also features a number of case studies about the negative impacts of fossil fuel advertising. 10 October 2023 1:29 PM
Is Oscar Pistorius rehabilitated and should he be granted parole? Pistorius is currently serving a 13-year-and-five-month prison sentence for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. 10 October 2023 1:02 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] 'God told me I WILL be the president of South Africa' – Mogoeng Mogoeng "It sounds nonsensical but I have seen how unlimited the power of this God is." 10 October 2023 12:01 PM
SA govt, ANC, political parties call for peace talks between Israel, Palestine Over 1,000 people have died since Saturday's 'surprise attack' on cities such as Tel Aviv by alleged Gaza militia. Israel has sinc... 9 October 2023 7:52 AM
Mantashe calls for a 'realistic' assessment of ANC's achievements ANC National Chair, Gwede Mantashe, is calling for a fresh approach to service delivery as the ANC gears up for the 2024 elections... 8 October 2023 11:13 AM
View all Politics
Why you need to get your feet into Under Armour’s first carbon-plated shoe The Unisex UA FLOW Velociti Elite Running Shoes are a runner's (or walker's) dream. 9 October 2023 9:39 PM
Why are companies considering delisting from the JSE? Patrice Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARC) is the latest JSE-listed company to mull over it. 9 October 2023 8:32 PM
U.S retailer claims appetite suppressing drugs eating away at food sale profits American retail chain, Walmart says customers taking appetite suppressants such as Ozempic are buying less food. 9 October 2023 8:08 PM
View all Business
How to choose the right references for your CV When applying for jobs you want to put your best foot forward, and that includes having the right people vouch for you. 10 October 2023 2:10 PM
Ferrari goes green releasing first fully electric sports supercar for 2025 The iconic Italian luxury sports car brand is set to make automotive history! 10 October 2023 1:55 PM
Crocs are flying off the shelves as people give up on dressing fancy Crocs has reported that business is booming as people are dressing more casually. 10 October 2023 1:10 PM
View all Lifestyle
Extreme heat threatens drivers' health at Qatar GP Ewan Gale (RacingNews365) reflects on the Qatar Grand Prix on Marawa Sports Worldwide. 10 October 2023 1:41 PM
Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: 'The crunch is coming' for South Africa Craig Ray (Sports Editor at Daily Maverick) shares his views on the EPIC Springboks vs France game on Sunday (kickoff at 9pm). 10 October 2023 9:42 AM
Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: fixtures and odds The fixtures for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals are set. 9 October 2023 2:38 PM
View all Sport
Happy 62nd birthday, Jonathan Butler! Jam out to his best songs Take a trip down memory lane with Jonathan Butler's best songs. 10 October 2023 10:47 AM
Rugby World Cup quarter-finals: 'The crunch is coming' for South Africa Craig Ray (Sports Editor at Daily Maverick) shares his views on the EPIC Springboks vs France game on Sunday (kickoff at 9pm). 10 October 2023 9:42 AM
Miss World South Africa to be broadcast LIVE on SABC 3 on 28 October The beauty contest hosted by Minnie Dlamini will be broadcast live on SABC 3 from 5.30pm to 8pm. 10 October 2023 9:11 AM
View all Entertainment
Africa could play a role in mediating Israel-Gaza conflict With escalations in the Israel-Gaza conflict, some believe that African countries could play a role in mediation. 10 October 2023 4:04 PM
An 'idiot's guide' to the complex history behind the Israel-Gaza conflict The Israel-Gaza conflict that has been dominating headlines is the culmination of decades of tension, unrest, and violence. 10 October 2023 2:50 PM
Israel-Gaza conflict: 'What other option did Israel leave for Palestinians?' According to reports, more than 1,300 people have been killed on both sides since the resurgence of deadly violence this weekend. 10 October 2023 1:28 PM
View all World
Queer films across Africa are rising, despite harsh anti-LGBTIQ+ laws In over 30 countries in Africa, LGBTIQ+ people would face imprisonment. 27 September 2023 12:15 PM
SA's Biovac partners with global company to manufacture meningitis vaccine Biovac has signed an MOU for the technology transfer of a vaccine against meningococcal meningitis for distribution to Africa. 26 September 2023 7:19 PM
A rocky relationship on the mend? Ramaphosa meets with Nigeria's Tinubu at UNGA Deepen your own understanding of the continent as seasoned journalist Crystal Orderson presents The Africa Report. 20 September 2023 3:09 PM
View all Africa
SIM swap scam: Check your SMSes regularly so you don't become a victim Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a subscriber who had money siphoned from her accounts even though she told... 5 October 2023 7:59 PM
Is The Crazy Store's influencer instruction video a little too crazy? The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 4 October 2023 9:30 PM
Fear F*k*l billboard must go or be changed, rules advertising regulator The billboard for armoured vehicle company Armoured Mobility certainly got South Africans talking. 3 October 2023 8:38 PM
View all Opinion
Israel-Gaza conflict: 'The death toll changes hour by hour'

10 October 2023 12:50 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Israel has announced it is at war following the unprecedented attacks by militant group Hamas over the weekend.

Michael Appel, Journalist and Senior Producer at Al Jazeera English, provides an update on the unexpected attack that has left more than 900 people dead in Israel since Saturday.

Israel has begun its retaliation against the deadly attacks launched by the Hamas militant group on Saturday.

Residents of Israel awoke to a surprise assault by Hamas on Saturday morning, with attacks by land, air and sea.

Israel has since responded by pounding Gaza with deadly airstrikes, killing hundreds and displacing tens of thousands.

Appel says it's becoming difficult to track the latest numbers.

The death toll changes hour by hour, [currently] it's just over 700 Palestinians, over 900 Israelis dead.

Michael Appel, Journalist and Senior Producer - Al Jazeera English

Hamas fighters are believed to be holding as many as 150 people hostage in locations across Gaza.

Hamas came out yesterday to say it would begin killing captives if there were any further airstrikes on the besieged enclave in Gaza.

Michael Appel, Journalist and Senior Producer - Al Jazeera English

As the international community has been divided over the conflict, Appel says it is crucial to draw a distinction between Hamas and those living in Gaza.

There are 2.3 million Palestinians within Gaza, a tiny 41km by 12km stretch of land, the most densely populated on earth.

Michael Appel, Journalist and Senior Producer - Al Jazeera English

There are anywhere between 10, 20, 30 40-thousand members of Hamas....that's 1% and it's the people of Gaza that are bearing the brunt of what Hamas has done on Saturday.

Michael Appel, Journalist and Senior Producer - Al Jazeera English

RELATED: Hamas vows to execute hostages each time Israel strikes Gaza without warning




More from World

Pexels: Ömer Faruk Yıldız

Africa could play a role in mediating Israel-Gaza conflict

10 October 2023 4:04 PM

With escalations in the Israel-Gaza conflict, some believe that African countries could play a role in mediation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

An 'idiot's guide' to the complex history behind the Israel-Gaza conflict

10 October 2023 2:50 PM

The Israel-Gaza conflict that has been dominating headlines is the culmination of decades of tension, unrest, and violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

Israel-Gaza conflict: 'What other option did Israel leave for Palestinians?'

10 October 2023 1:28 PM

According to reports, more than 1,300 people have been killed on both sides since the resurgence of deadly violence this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© jirsak/123rf.com

Romantic heroes or one of us: how we judge political leaders is rarely rational

10 October 2023 1:04 PM

When voting for someone to lead a country, we rarely judge them objectively or rationally.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A wall separating occupied Palestinian territory from Israel. © brunhildeundernst/123rf.com

Israel-Hamas war: 'We should be pointing the finger at the US and EU'

10 October 2023 12:43 PM

Political scientist Steven Friedman says there has been nothing close to a peace process for the last 15 to 20 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pexels: Chrisna Senatus

The Israel-Hamas war: No matter who loses, Iran wins

10 October 2023 11:48 AM

In the Israel-Hamas war, it seems unlikely that either side will come out the winner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

Hamas vows to execute hostages each time Israel strikes Gaza without warning

10 October 2023 9:19 AM

Hamas fighters are holding as many as 150 people hostage in locations across Gaza.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © rido/123rf.com

‘No safe space in society’: UN report reveals the systemic racism in Australia

9 October 2023 12:41 PM

A new UN report reveals the extent of systemic racism faced by people of African descent in Australia

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: leolintang/123rf.com

4 factors driving 2023’s extreme heat and climate disasters

9 October 2023 12:32 PM

Global temperatures have been off the charts this year for a reason.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pexels: Chrisna Senatus

Gaza-Israel conflict: ‘We saw evil at its peak’

9 October 2023 12:30 PM

Israel has declared a state of war following a “surprise attack” which has reportedly left more than 1000 dead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Crocs are flying off the shelves as people give up on dressing fancy

Lifestyle

Ferrari goes green releasing first fully electric sports supercar for 2025

Lifestyle

Romantic heroes or one of us: how we judge political leaders is rarely rational

World

EWN Highlights

Homeless Day: Seri keeps watchful eye over eviction order against CT's homeless

10 October 2023 5:59 PM

SA's employment legislation seeks to accommodate the disabled in the workplace

10 October 2023 5:44 PM

Investigation underway after apartment building fire in Joburg CBD

10 October 2023 4:30 PM

