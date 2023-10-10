[WATCH] SGAXA NEH! Boyfriend begs Angelique to stop walking to Pretoria
A girlfriend decided to get out of her boyfriend's car and walk to Pretoria on foot.
This happened after her boyfriend received a call from his female colleague and allegedly asked when he was returning to work.
Angelique did not buy the story and accused him of cheating as she claimed he had saved Sharon's number (a colleague) with love emojis.
@nicandangel_za Why can't we just spend time together without getting random calls from his colleagues(women)😡😡 And just like that our vacation was cut short 😭😭😭 #SAMA28 #nicandangel_za #012 #pitori ♬ original sound - Nicholas & Angelique
Scroll above to see what else is going viral.
More from Lifestyle
How to choose the right references for your CV
When applying for jobs you want to put your best foot forward, and that includes having the right people vouch for you.Read More
Ferrari goes green releasing first fully electric sports supercar for 2025
The iconic Italian luxury sports car brand is set to make automotive history!Read More
Crocs are flying off the shelves as people give up on dressing fancy
Crocs has reported that business is booming as people are dressing more casually.Read More
100-year-old individuals blood tests give hints of the secrets to longevity
Centenarians are the fastest-growing demographic group of the world’s population and we can learn a lot from them.Read More
Four reasons why Thailand should be on your travel bucket list
Thailand is all about affordable luxury, perfect for first-time or budget travellers.Read More
Ever-rising cost of food impacts the diets of South Africans, says expert
Dr Elize Symington (Nutrition Society of SA) talks about how environments impact nutrition.Read More
Boiling bananas is an A-PEELING 'new' trend... and a health benefit?
Would you? Should you? Why? Fitness guru, Liezel van der Westhuizen delves into the latest TikTok trend.Read More
Should SA increase the legal smoking age to curb the next generation of smokers?
This would mean that each year, the age at which one may legally purchase cigarettes will go up by another year.Read More
Poor oral hygiene linked to cancer and other serious diseases
Dental health is not just important for good breath, it is also essential for your health.Read More